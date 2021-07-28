Hugo Hammond shares a kiss with new girl Amy Day on tonight’s Love Island

The PE teacher has been in friendship couples since day one of the show

Hugo Hammond shares a kiss with new girl Amy Day on tonight’s...

Hugo Hammond will make his move on new girl Amy Day on tonight’s Love Island.

The PE teacher has been unlucky in love in the villa, and has been in friendship couples since day one.

Earlier this week, the boys snuck out of the main villa and moved into Casa Amor, where they were joined by six stunning new girls.

In a first look at tonight’s show, Hugo will pull Amy for a chat, and the pair end up kissing.

It comes after Hugo told the boys on Tuesday night: “I’ve got to make sure I get a girl, mate.”

Hugo was originally in a friendship couple with dumped Islander Sharon Gaffka, who was friendzoned by Hugo when she expressed her feelings for him.

The 24-year-old was also coupled up with AJ Bunker, but again he told her he did not have a romantic connection with her.

Hugo is currently in a friendship couple with Chloe Burrows – who is making her move on new boy Dale Mehmet back in the main villa.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.