How to watch the highly anticipated Prince Harry interview tonight

Virgin Media One will air the exclusive interview with Prince Harry tonight at 9pm.

Filmed in California, Harry: The Interview sees the Duke of Sussex go into unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the Royal Family including his personal relationships, never-before-heard details surrounding the death of his mother Diana, and a look ahead at his future.

Following on from his recent Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the 90-minute programme will be broadcast two days before Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare is published on January 10th.

In a short trailer for the interview, Harry says “it never needed to be this way” before adding: “I want a family, not an institution.”

Another clip shows the 38-year-old saying: “They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains.”

Seemingly referencing the Royal family, he continues: “They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile.”

The teaser ends with Harry saying: “I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back.”

Following the release of his Netflix docu-series with Meghan, Harry’s memoir will likely feature more shocking claims about the Royal family.

Back in October, the Daily Mail reported that lawyers for the Institution will be “on standby” when the book is released in January, amid fears it is “critical of everyone and everything”.

According to the book’s publisher Penguin, SPARE “takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow-and horror.”

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling-and how their lives would play out from that point on.”

Billed as “his story at last”, Harry’s memoir is sure to ruffle some feathers within the Royal family.

The book’s description adds: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

The contents of Harry’s book are being kept top secret, and palace aides have claimed that no members of the Royal Family have been offered the chance to read it in advance.

According the Daily Mail, the Royal Household has been warned that the 416-page memoir is “critical of everyone and everything” and will be seen as both “controversial” and “provocative”.

It’s understood Harry was paid a $20million (£18.4million) advance for the book as part of a three-title deal worth £36.8m.

The Duke of Sussex has also pledged to support British charities with donations from the proceeds of his book – including Sentebale and WellChild.

Harry and his wife Meghan quit life as senior working royals in 2020, and now live in California with their two children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke’s memoir will be released on January 10, just weeks after Harry and Meghan’s docu-series premiered on Netflix. You can read the biggest bombshells from the series here.

Watch ‘Harry: The Interview’ this Sunday 8th January at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.