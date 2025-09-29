Ad
HomeTV

Latest Posts

House of Guinness future ‘revealed’ days after release – despite mixed reviews from viewers

House of Guinness | Credit: Ben Blackall
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

The future of the highly anticipated Netflix series House of Guinness has reportedly been “revealed” just days after release – despite receiving mixed reviews from viewers.

Last week, after a star-studded red carpet opening in London, the series debuted at the top of the UK’s Top 10 most-viewed programs.

Although it has not yet been revealed, a new series is reportedly in the works.

(L to R) Tim Creed, Jessica Reynolds, Danielle Galligan, Seamus O’Hara, Niamh McCormack, Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Fionn O’Shea, James Norton, Hilda Fay, Michael McElhatton and Dervla Kirwan attend the Special Screening of Netflix’s ‘House of Guinness’, at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin on September 18th, 2025. (Photo by Andres Poveda/StillMoving.Net for Netflix)

The streaming platform is awaiting feedback from reviewers and viewers on the first few episodes to see whether or not it will continue to do well for series two.

The Sun has reported that the series, which stars big names such as James Norton, Louis Partridge and Anthony Boyle, could be returning for more “as soon as next year.”

A TV insider told the publication: “Not only have viewers been binging the series, it’s also achieved the unusual feat of winning over most telly critics too.”

“Which is no wonder given the huge budget the show had, along with a stellar cast and, of course, the fact that it comes from the pen of Peaky Blinder creator Steven Knight.”

House of Guinness | Ben Blackall/Netflix

However, online, the series divided critics, with many describing the show as “rip-roaring” and “thrilling”, while others felt it was “exhausting” with “not much substance.”

House of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness Family.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery.

The series follows the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL