House of Guinness future ‘revealed’ days after release – despite mixed reviews from viewers

The future of the highly anticipated Netflix series House of Guinness has reportedly been “revealed” just days after release – despite receiving mixed reviews from viewers.

Last week, after a star-studded red carpet opening in London, the series debuted at the top of the UK’s Top 10 most-viewed programs.

Although it has not yet been revealed, a new series is reportedly in the works.

The streaming platform is awaiting feedback from reviewers and viewers on the first few episodes to see whether or not it will continue to do well for series two.

The Sun has reported that the series, which stars big names such as James Norton, Louis Partridge and Anthony Boyle, could be returning for more “as soon as next year.”

A TV insider told the publication: “Not only have viewers been binging the series, it’s also achieved the unusual feat of winning over most telly critics too.”

“Which is no wonder given the huge budget the show had, along with a stellar cast and, of course, the fact that it comes from the pen of Peaky Blinder creator Steven Knight.”

However, online, the series divided critics, with many describing the show as “rip-roaring” and “thrilling”, while others felt it was “exhausting” with “not much substance.”

House of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness Family.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery.

The series follows the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.