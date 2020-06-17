Hollyoaks stars ‘threaten to quit’ amid show’s racism row

The cast are said to be 'at war'

Hollyoaks stars have reportedly “threatened to quit” the soap, amid the show’s racism row.

The cast are believed to be “at war” following Rachel Adedeji’s accusations of behind-the-scenes racism – and show bosses are allegedly having a “string of meetings” to solve the issue.

The Channel 4 soap was faced with further controversy this week as Stephanie Davis announced that she’s quit the show, and Rachel branded her co-star Lysette Anthony as “actual trash”.

A source told The Sun: “They’re having a string of meetings as it’s one thing after another. The cast is at war, there is a lot of tension over Lysette’s recent comments.”

“Some cast have threatened to quit if something isn’t done about it.”

“And with Stephanie and Rachel quitting bosses are worried others will follow them out of the door.:

“It’s utter chaos – every week it’s some new issue,” the source added.

Earlier this week, Hollyoaks star Lysette Anthony quit Twitter after her former co-star Charlie Clapham shared a screenshot of a text she allegedly sent.

Dear @chezLysette ,

If supporting a former castmate, whilst she speaks of being racially discriminated against, makes me a traitor… then so be it. As for embittered, you’re currently finishing (finished) where I started out. Salty much? – Best, CC/FR pic.twitter.com/RoYpNBCuDO — Charlie Clapham (@CharlieClapham) June 11, 2020

In the text message, Lysette appeared to slam cast members who have supported Rachel on social media.

Sharing a screenshot of the message on Twitter, Charlie wrote: “Dear @chezLysette ,

If supporting a former castmate, whilst she speaks of being racially discriminated against, makes me a traitor… then so be it. As for embittered, you’re currently finishing (finished) where I started out. Salty much? – Best, CC/FR.”

Responding to Charlie’s tweet, Rachel wrote: “@chezLysette you are actual trash.. Charlie, you are a King and a true ally!! Love you my bro! X x.”

