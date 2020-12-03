Holly Willoughby suffers wardrobe malfunction live on This Morning

Holly Willoughby suffered a wardrobe malfunction live on This Morning today.
While hosting the popular programme, the TV presenter realised that she had left the tag on her skirt.
Her co-host Phillip Schofield was complaining about the itchy label on his shirt, when Holly said: “Listen I can raise your label situation, because I’ve discovered I still have the tag in mine!”
Holly then ripped the tag off, and placed it in a bin behind the couch.
As always, the 39-year-old looked stunning on This Morning today.
The presenter wowed viewers in a black sequin skirt from Hobbs London, which you can get here for €180.
Holly paired the skirt with a black mohair-blend jumper by Victoria Beckham, which retails at €340.
