High School Musical stars reunite for season four of spin-off series

High School Musical stars have reunited for the fourth season of the Disney+ spin-off series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans) and Kaycee Stroh (Martha Cox) have posted a series of TikTok videos together which have left fans feeling extremely nostalgic.

They will also reunite with Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton) and Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus) for the fourth series of the show.

The official synopsis for the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series reads: “After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year.”

“But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school.”

“Bleu, as well as Coleman, Grabeel, Johnson, Reed and Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their High School Musical roles as Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, Coach Jack Bolton, Ms. Darbus and Martha Cox, respectively.”

The upcoming season will feature fan-favourite songs from the original High School Musical trilogy as well as original music.

Corbin recurred on season three of the show, Luca guest-starred in an episode in season one, and Kaycee made a cameo in the freshman season.

Monique is joining the series for the first time, while Bart and Alyson will also reprise their beloved roles.

There has been no official release date announced for the upcoming season.