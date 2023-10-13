Here’s your first look at I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023

We’re just a few short weeks away from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023.

Stars who have been linked to the line-up so far include Josie Gibson, Denise Van Outen, Alan Halsall, Danny Cipriani and rapper Flava Flav.

The line-up is typically confirmed in October, with the series airing in November.

Ahead of the show’s return, new photos have emerged of the Australian camp.

Over the past few weeks, I’m A Celeb crew members have been working hard to assemble the show’s set, which is in Springbook National Park in Queensland, New South Wales.

In photos published by MailOnline, giant wooden structures can be seen, as well as what appear to be fairground attractions.

It will be the second instalment I’m A Celeb fans will be treated to this year.

Earlier this year, the first ever I’m A Celebrity: All Stars aired on TV.

It saw huge names from past seasons of the ITV show travel to South Africa to compete in head-to-head trials.

Hear’Say’s Myleene Klass was crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity Legend after a tense battle with Diversity star Jordan Banjo in the finale.