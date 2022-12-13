The final of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 takes place this weekend.

Fleur East, Hamza Yassin, Molly Rainford and Helen Skelton will battle it out on the dancefloor in the hopes of winning the Glitterball Trophy.

According to Betway, Hamza is the odds-on favourite at 8/15 to win the show.

That lift? They kilt it! A Charleston jam-packed with joy from Hamza and Jowita 👏@HamzaYassin3 pic.twitter.com/T9CbGZ8CLI — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 11, 2022

Helen Skelton follows behind at 13/8, while Molly Rainford and Fleur East are huge outsiders at 50/1 and 66/1 respectively.

Coronation Street star Will Mellor narrowly missed out on a spot in the final, after being sent home from the show on Monday night.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs at 7.15pm on Saturday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.