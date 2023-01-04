Here’s who is tipped to win Dancing with the Stars 2023

Dancing with the Stars is set to return to our screens on Sunday, January 8.

The hit series will air at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.

Jennifer Zamparelli will return as host, alongside her new co-presenter Doireann Garrihy – who has replaced Nicky Byrne.

Arthur Gourounlian, Brian Redmond and Lorraine Barry will also return to judge this year’s contestants.

Pro dancer Pasquale La Rocca, who won the series in 2020 with Lottie Ryan and in 2021 with Nina Carberry, recently announced his departure Dancing with the Stars.

Polish dancer and choreographer Michael Danilczuk, who won the second season of the BBC One competition series The Greatest Dancer, will fill Pasquale’s shoes on the 2023 series.

Meanwhile, pro dancers Emily Barker, John Nolan, Karen Byrne, Stephen Vincent, Kylee Vincent, Denys Samson, Laura Nolan, Ervinas Merfeldas, Salome Chachua, Maurizio Benenato and Hannah Kelly will all return to the show.

There are 11 celebrities taking part in this year’s Dancing with the Stars.

Comedian Kevin McGahern, drag queen Panti Bliss, SOSU Cosmetics founder Suzanne Jackson, GAA star Paul Brogan and Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion will all take to the dancefloor on Sunday night.

Former State Pathologist Dr. Marie Cassidy, Glee star Damian McGinty, footballer Stephanie Roche, RTÉ 2FM Breakfast host Carl Mullan and Derry Girls’ Leah O’Rourke will also be battling it out for the coveted glitterball trophy.

According to Ladbrooks, Damian McGinty is currently tipped to win the 2023 series of Dancing with the Stars with odds of 3/1.

The Glee star is followed closely by drag queen Panti Bliss with odds of 4/1.

Footballer Stephanie Roche completes the top three with odds of 9/2.

Suzanne Jackson and Kevin McGahern are currently tied with odds of 6/1, closely followed by Leah O’Rourke at 7/1.

Brooke Scullion is at odds of 8/1, while Dr. Marie Cassidy has odds of 10/1.

Paul Brogan is at odds of 12/1.

Unfortunately, Carl Mullan and Shane Byrne bring up the rear, at odds of 14/1 and 16/1 respectively.