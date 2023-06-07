Here’s who is heading on a date with new bombshell Whitney on tonight’s Love Island

New bombshell Whitney will enter the Love Island villa tonight, and head out on a date with André.

Whilst relaxing on the sunloungers, André receives a text which reads: “André, Whitney is waiting for you at the beach for a champagne date! Please get ready to leave the Villa. #BigDayForDre #BaeWatch”

Unable to hide his excitement, he exclaims in the beach hut: “You’ve made my day!”

Huddling together with the boys, they give him one final pep talk.

Tyrique says: “You got this. You’re the man, be yourself. Bring it home for the lads.”

But as André heads to the beach for his first date with Whitney, what will the brand new bombshell make of him?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

