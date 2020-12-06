Home LA Showbiz Here’s when Gossip Girl is leaving Netflix

We are heartbroken!

Sophie Clarke
Netflix have announced that they are removing all six seasons of Gossip Girl from their platform.

The popular show follows the lives of privileged teenagers on the upper east side of New York, who’s every move is watched and reported by an anonymous blogger.

The series revolves around the friendships, romances and dramatic lives of Blair Waldorf, Serena van der Woodsen, Dan Humphrey, Nate Archibald and Chuck Bass.

But fans of the show only have a few weeks left to rewatch the drama, as it will be taken off the streaming giant on January 1, 2021.

Following the news, fans took to Twitter to share their heartache, with one user tweeting: “Gossip Girl leaving Netflix is the cherry on top for 2020 :))))”.

Another wrote: “netflix taking gossip girl off in a month?? i’ve honestly had enough of this year”.

A third fan penned: “Here I am thinking 2021 would be my year and it’s already ruined. gossip girl leaving Netflix on jan 1st.”

The original show ran from 2007 to 2012, with a reboot of the series in the works.

The reboot’s synopsis reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.

“The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years.”

The new series is set for release in 2021, with Kristen Bell set to reprise her role as the voice of Gossip Girl.

 

