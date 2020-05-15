Here’s what’s new to Netflix this weekend – including the return of a popular series

Here’s what’s new to Netflix this weekend – including the return of...

Netflix has announced a number of new arrivals to the streaming service, just in time for the weekend.

The sixth season of Schitt’s Creek has been added to the platform, alongside films like The American and Role Models.

Netflix confirmed the exciting news on their official Twitter account.

New to Netflix: – White Lines (new series from Money Heist creator)

– Schitt’s Creek s6

– Magic for Humans s3

– She-Ra and the Princesses of Power s5

– Oblivion (2013)

– The American (2010)

– Role Models (2008)

– American Pie: The Wedding (2003)

– Kindergarten Cop (1990) — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 15, 2020

We’re particularly excited about the premiere of White Lines, a brand new series from the creator of Money Heist.

The thriller series contains 10 episodes, and the synopsis reads: “The body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza.”

“When his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened, her investigation leads her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.”

