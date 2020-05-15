Home Features Here’s what’s new to Netflix this weekend – including the return of...

Here’s what’s new to Netflix this weekend – including the return of a popular series

Let the binge-watching continue!

Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
Netflix has announced a number of new arrivals to the streaming service, just in time for the weekend.

The sixth season of Schitt’s Creek has been added to the platform, alongside films like The American and Role Models.

Netflix confirmed the exciting news on their official Twitter account.

We’re particularly excited about the premiere of White Lines, a brand new series from the creator of Money Heist.

The thriller series contains 10 episodes, and the synopsis reads: “The body of a legendary Manchester DJ is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from Ibiza.”

“When his sister returns to the beautiful Spanish island to find out what happened, her investigation leads her through a thrilling world of dance clubs, lies and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.”

