Here’s what’s new on Netflix this week

This week's line up includes a celebrity cooking show and some family favourite films.

There are some exciting movies and TV shows joining Netflix this week.

We’ve rounded up our top picks of what’s new on the streaming service, so you can decide what to watch over the next few rainy days.

Take a look:

Cooking with Paris

This brand new six-part series will see Paris Hilton joined by a host of celebrities in the kitchen, as she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances.

Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie and Lele Pons are among the A-list stars set to appear on the show.

Cooking with Paris lands on Netflix on Wednesday, August 4.

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami is a six-part saga about the South Florida traffickers indicted in one of the largest drug cases in U.S. history.

Cuban exiles and high school friends Augusto “Willy” Falcon and Salvador “Sal” Magluta were accused of smuggling over 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. in the 1980s.

The docuseries includes interviews with those closest to the pair, as well as their defense team and the Feds tasked with taking them down.

The limited series joins Netflix on Wednesday, August 4.

A Dog’s Purpose

Starring Riverdale’s KJ Apa, Britt Robertson and Denis Quaid, ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ tells the story of a dog who is reincarnated as a different dog with different owners throughout his life.

He learns about love and loss on his journey, as he tries to discover his life’s purpose.

It’s a heartwarming and emotional tale that is perfect to watch with your family, and it joins Netflix on Thursday, August 5.

Paddington

Another heart warming family favourite coming to Netflix this week is Paddington.

When a London family find Paddington Bear abandoned at a train station, they decide to take him in.

Paddington has many adventures as he tries to adjust to life in the big city with his new family, but Paddington could be in danger as a taxidermist sets her sights on him for her collection.

Paddington arrives on Netflix on Saturday, August 7.

Vendetta

EastEnders legend Danny Dyer stars in this 2013 action film.

The soap star plays a former special-ops soldier, who must stay one step ahead of the police and his former military unit while he hunts down and kills the gang who slaughtered his parents.

Vendetta joins Netflix on Sunday, August 8.