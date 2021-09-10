The streaming service is jam-packed with content this September

A full list of what’s new on Netflix this month

September is finally here, which means we’ve a bunch of new Netflix content to binge-watch.

From sports documentaries to true crime shows, rom-coms, and thrillers – there are plenty of new additions that will keep you entertained this month.

For your convenience, we’ve listed all the movies and TV shows joining Netflix in September, alongside their release dates.

Take a look:

September 1

Battlefield Behemoths: A History of the Tank – The World Wars (Season 1) – Military docuseries looking into how tanks changed warfare.

– Military docuseries looking into how tanks changed warfare. Brave Animated Series (Season 1) – Adult animation series about superheroes ridding the world of evil.

– Adult animation series about superheroes ridding the world of evil. Cemetery Junction (2010) – British comedy, starring Ricky Gervais, set in the 1970s.

– British comedy, starring Ricky Gervais, set in the 1970s. Chicago Fire (Multiple Seasons) – American drama series about firefighters and paramedics .

– American drama series about firefighters and paramedics . Chicago Med (Multiple Seasons) – Follows the doctors and nurses who work at the emergency ward of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

– Follows the doctors and nurses who work at the emergency ward of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Clique (Seasons 1-2) – BBC drama thriller series about two childhood best friends who find themselves drawn into an elite clique in their first year of uni.

– BBC drama thriller series about two childhood best friends who find themselves drawn into an elite clique in their first year of uni. Exit Wounds (2001) – Film about a tough but burned-out New York City policeman who is assigned to a remote Long Island precinct uncovers corruption among his fellow officers there.

– Film about a tough but burned-out New York City policeman who is assigned to a remote Long Island precinct uncovers corruption among his fellow officers there. Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008) – John Cho and Kal Penn star in this buddy comedy.

How to Be a Cowboy (Season 1) – Reality series hosted by Dale Brisby, who uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive — and now he’s teaching the world how to cowboy right.

– Reality series hosted by Dale Brisby, who uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive — and now he’s teaching the world how to cowboy right. HQ Barbers (Season 1) – Nollywood comedy series.

– Nollywood comedy series. In Time (2011) – Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried star in this sci-fi thriller, where people stop aging at 25 but then only have one year to live.

– Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried star in this sci-fi thriller, where people stop aging at 25 but then only have one year to live. Kid-E-Cats (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 3) – Anime series following the Teiko Middle School Basketball Team.

– Anime series following the Teiko Middle School Basketball Team. Lego Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum (Limited Series) – Animated Lego series.

– Animated Lego series. Mrs. Wilson (Mini-series) – BBC limited series. After the sudden death of ex-Secret Intelligence Service man Alexander, his wife Alison investigates when mysteries from her husband’s past come knocking.

– BBC limited series. After the sudden death of ex-Secret Intelligence Service man Alexander, his wife Alison investigates when mysteries from her husband’s past come knocking. My Summer Prince (2016) – Hallmark family rom-com. While trying to fix the image of a prince with a history of scandalous behaviour, a PR assistant finds an unexpected chance at summer love.

Old School (2003) – Ensemble comedy starring Vince Vaughn, Steve Carrell, Will Ferrell, and Luke Wilson.

– Ensemble comedy starring Vince Vaughn, Steve Carrell, Will Ferrell, and Luke Wilson. Rush Hour (1998) – Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team in this classic comedy.

– Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker team in this classic comedy. Shameless (U.S.) (Season 10) – The tenth season of the US adaptation of the Channel 4 comedy.

– The tenth season of the US adaptation of the Channel 4 comedy. Shot Caller (2017) – Crime thriller starring Game of Thrones’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

– Crime thriller starring Game of Thrones’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Something’s Gotta Give (2003) – Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton rom-com about two polar opposite people who are forced to live together.

– Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton rom-com about two polar opposite people who are forced to live together. S.W.A.T. (Season 3) – Sergeant Daniel and his team of officers in the Los Angeles police department fight hard-core criminals and strive to protect the public from danger.

– Sergeant Daniel and his team of officers in the Los Angeles police department fight hard-core criminals and strive to protect the public from danger. The Bang Bang Club (2010) – Four young combat photographers face several challenges and put their lives at risk to capture the pictures of the final days of apartheid in South Africa.

– Four young combat photographers face several challenges and put their lives at risk to capture the pictures of the final days of apartheid in South Africa. The Guns of Navarone (1961) – Classic war movie about a team of allied saboteurs assigned to infiltrate a Nazi-held island.

– Classic war movie about a team of allied saboteurs assigned to infiltrate a Nazi-held island. The Internship (2013) – Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson star in this comedy about two men who join Google for the summer.

– Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson star in this comedy about two men who join Google for the summer. The Iron Giant (1999) – Brad Bird’s classic animated movie about a young boy befriending a giant robot.

– Brad Bird’s classic animated movie about a young boy befriending a giant robot. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Season 1) N – Docu-series on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

September 2

Afterlife of the Party (2021) – Victoria Justice stars in this new comedy about a girl who gets a second chance to right her wrongs after dying.

– Victoria Justice stars in this new comedy about a girl who gets a second chance to right her wrongs after dying. Here and There – Filipino drama.

– Filipino drama. Q-Force (Season 1) – Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour voice various members of an LGBTQ-focused secret agent organisation.

– Gary Cole, Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison and David Harbour voice various members of an LGBTQ-focused secret agent organisation. The Guardian – Thriller about a backup singer promoted to the lead singer in a band but is plagued by supernatural horrors.

September 3

A Closed Book / Blind Revenge (2009) – Sir Paul, a distinguished author, blinded in a horrific accident, advertises for an amanuensis, an assistant to help him with his writing in this thriller.

– Sir Paul, a distinguished author, blinded in a horrific accident, advertises for an amanuensis, an assistant to help him with his writing in this thriller. Bundy and the Green River Killer (2019) – Crime thriller about a police detective who visits serial killer Ted Bundy in prison.

– Crime thriller about a police detective who visits serial killer Ted Bundy in prison. Containment (2015) – Horror sci-fi about residents of an apartment complex who turn on each other after an infection breaks out.

– Horror sci-fi about residents of an apartment complex who turn on each other after an infection breaks out. Dive Club (Season 1) – Australian live-action kids series about a group of teens searching for mysteries underwater.

– Australian live-action kids series about a group of teens searching for mysteries underwater. Money Heist (Season 5 – Part 1) – The riveting Spanish crime series returns for the first half of a two-part final season.

– The riveting Spanish crime series returns for the first half of a two-part final season. Night Wolf (2010) – Werewolf horror.

– Werewolf horror. Pentagram (2019) – British horror movie about a group of teens having to survive the night after getting strapped in a pentagram.

– British horror movie about a group of teens having to survive the night after getting strapped in a pentagram. Sharkdog (Season 1) – Kids animated series from ViacomCBS Digital Studios about a boy and his half-dog and half-shark pet.

– Kids animated series from ViacomCBS Digital Studios about a boy and his half-dog and half-shark pet. Soul Reaper (2019) – Horror from director Bob Pipe about a stage weekend at a remote cabin.

(2019) – Horror from director Bob Pipe about a stage weekend at a remote cabin. The School of the Damned (2019) – British horror-thriller about a teacher joining a school where the kids have formed a hive mind.

– British horror-thriller about a teacher joining a school where the kids have formed a hive mind. Worth (2021) – In Washington, D.C., lawyer Kenneth Feinberg battles cynicism, bureaucracy and politics to help the victims of 9/11.

– In Washington, D.C., lawyer Kenneth Feinberg battles cynicism, bureaucracy and politics to help the victims of 9/11. Wrong Turn (2021) – Horror about a group of friends hiking in the Appalachian Trail.

September 5

Malcolm X (1992) – Spike Lee directs and stars in this influential biopic of the controversial historical figure, played by Denzel Washington.

– Spike Lee directs and stars in this influential biopic of the controversial historical figure, played by Denzel Washington. Touch Your Heart (Season 1) – Korean drama series.

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 1 & 2) – A chronicle of the SpaceX Dragon mission, Inspiration4, in which four civilians travel into space on a three-day trip.

– Shadow Parties (2021) – Nollywood thriller.

– Nollywood thriller. Tayo The Little Bus (Season 4) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Witch at Court (Season 1) – Korean drama.

September 7

Kid Cosmic (Season 2) – Return of the stylish kids animated series about a young boy with superpowers. Also renewed for season 3.

– Return of the stylish kids animated series about a young boy with superpowers. Also renewed for season 3. Octonauts: Above and Beyond (Season 1) – A new spin-off of the kids animated series.

– A new spin-off of the kids animated series. On the Verge (Season 1) – Comedy drama series about four women – a chef, a single mom, an heiress and a job seeker – who are having a mid-life crisis.

– Comedy drama series about four women – a chef, a single mom, an heiress and a job seeker – who are having a mid-life crisis. Untold: Breaking Point (2021) – The Netflix sports docuseries continues, and delves into the life of American tennis player Mardy Fish.

September 8

Into the Night (Season 2) – When the sun starts to kill everything in its path, a plane full of passengers must travel at night in an attempt to escape its destructive power and find some place safe.

– When the sun starts to kill everything in its path, a plane full of passengers must travel at night in an attempt to escape its destructive power and find some place safe. JJ+E / Vintervike (2021) – Romantic drama about two youngsters who live together in a city but are living very different lives.

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (2021) – Blood Brothers tells the extraordinary and ultimately tragic story of the friendship between two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century: Muhammad Ali, the greatest boxer of all time, and Malcolm X, the Nation of Islam’s – and black America’s – most incendiary and charismatic leader.

– Blood Brothers tells the extraordinary and ultimately tragic story of the friendship between two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century: Muhammad Ali, the greatest boxer of all time, and Malcolm X, the Nation of Islam’s – and black America’s – most incendiary and charismatic leader. The Women and the Murderer (2021) – French serial killer documentary on The Beast of Bastille.

September 10

1917 (2019) – Two soldiers, assigned the task of delivering a critical message to another battalion, risk their lives for the job in order to prevent them from stepping right into a deadly ambush.

– Two soldiers, assigned the task of delivering a critical message to another battalion, risk their lives for the job in order to prevent them from stepping right into a deadly ambush. Bananas!* (2009) – Documentary about the lawyer Juan Dominguez who sets out to win at court against a company using pesticides on Bananas.

– Documentary about the lawyer Juan Dominguez who sets out to win at court against a company using pesticides on Bananas. Dead Donkeys Fear No Hyenas (2017) – Documentary looking into the foreign investment which has flooded Ethiopia.

– Documentary looking into the foreign investment which has flooded Ethiopia. Here Are The Young Men (2020) – Irish drama about young teenagers leaving school without a job and heading towards a path of self-destruction.

– Irish drama about young teenagers leaving school without a job and heading towards a path of self-destruction. Kate (2021) – After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

– After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. Kiri (Season 1) – Channel 4 miniseries about the death of a young foster child.

– Channel 4 miniseries about the death of a young foster child. L.A.’s Finest (Season 2) – Second season of the comedy cop duo which serves as a spin-off to Bad Boys.

– Second season of the comedy cop duo which serves as a spin-off to Bad Boys. Look Beyond – Documentary about atlethes with disabilities.

Lucifer (Season 6) – All bad things must come to an end. The final season of the hit series.

– All bad things must come to an end. The final season of the hit series. Maria And Her Shadow (2013) – Boxing documentary.

– Boxing documentary. Metal Shop Masters (Season 1) – Competition series pitting welders against each other to make unique contraptions.

– Competition series pitting welders against each other to make unique contraptions. Omo Ghetto: the Saga (2021) – Nollywood action-comedy.

– Nollywood action-comedy. Prey (2021) – German survival movie about five friends having to escape a shooter.

– German survival movie about five friends having to escape a shooter. Sharks – Documentary on sharks.

– Documentary on sharks. Titipo Titipo (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) – The long-awaited sequel to Zombieland directed by Ruben Fleischer.

September 11

Mad Dog (Season 1) – Korean crime series.

September 14

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 5) – The fifth and final season of Jack Whitehall’s hilarious travel show with his father Michael.

– The fifth and final season of Jack Whitehall’s hilarious travel show with his father Michael. Killing Dad (1989) – Classic British comedy.

– Classic British comedy. The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 2) – With an eye for every budget, three travelers visit vacation rentals around the globe and share their expert tips and tricks.

September 15

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Season 1 – Episodes 3 & 4) – Two new episodes of the docuseries.

– Two new episodes of the docuseries. Fall of the Krays (2016) – Crime movie on the Kray twins.

– Crime movie on the Kray twins. Nailed It! (Season 6) – Emmy-nominated baking competition show hosted by Nicole Byer.

– Emmy-nominated baking competition show hosted by Nicole Byer. Man on Fire (2004) – Starring Denzel Washington. An ex-CIA officer, is entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding an entrepreneur’s daughter. When the girl gets kidnapped, he vows to seek revenge.

– Starring Denzel Washington. An ex-CIA officer, is entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding an entrepreneur’s daughter. When the girl gets kidnapped, he vows to seek revenge. Nightbooks (2021) – Family fantasy movie based on the book by J.A. White and headlined by Krysten Ritter.

– Family fantasy movie based on the book by J.A. White and headlined by Krysten Ritter. Rise of the Krays (2015) – Crime drama about the world-renonwed criminal twins, The Krays.

– Crime drama about the world-renonwed criminal twins, The Krays. Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tale Story (2017) – Gangster movie from Lionsgate about a criminal who rises through the ranks in Essex.

– Gangster movie from Lionsgate about a criminal who rises through the ranks in Essex. Robert the Bruce (2019) – Story of the outlaw who eventually became the King of Scots.

– Story of the outlaw who eventually became the King of Scots. Robot Overlords (2014) – Action sci-fi starring Ben Kingsley.

– Action sci-fi starring Ben Kingsley. Schumacher (2021) – The ultimate documentary of Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher.

– The ultimate documentary of Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher. Too Hot To Handle: Latino (Season 1 – First Three Episodes) – A brand new international spinoff of the popular Netflix dating show.

September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 1) – Another animated series based on the kids IP.

– Another animated series based on the kids IP. My Heroes Were Cowboys (2021) – Robin Wiltshire’s painful childhood was rescued by Westerns. Now he lives on the frontier of his dreams, training the horses he loves for the big screen.

– Robin Wiltshire’s painful childhood was rescued by Westerns. Now he lives on the frontier of his dreams, training the horses he loves for the big screen. The Smart Money Woman (Season 1) – Nollywood series.

September 17

Black and Blue (2019) – Thriller film. Witnessing her colleagues killing a drug dealer lands police officer Alicia West into trouble. Falsely accused of the crime, she now has to fight both the corrupt police and evil gangsters.

– Thriller film. Witnessing her colleagues killing a drug dealer lands police officer Alicia West into trouble. Falsely accused of the crime, she now has to fight both the corrupt police and evil gangsters. Chicago Party Aunt (Season 1) – Animated comedy series. Featuring the vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz, and Lauren Ash.

– Animated comedy series. Featuring the vocal talents of RuPaul, Ike Barinholtz, and Lauren Ash. Gemini Man (2019) – Will Smith action movie about an ageing assassin who finds himself being chased by someone with the ability to predict his moves.

– Will Smith action movie about an ageing assassin who finds himself being chased by someone with the ability to predict his moves. Justin Bieber: This is my World (2011) – Documentary on the Canadian popstar Justin Bieber.

– Documentary on the Canadian popstar Justin Bieber. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 6) – Season six of the reality series following the Kardashians.

– Season six of the reality series following the Kardashians. Sex Education (Season 3) – The return of the popular comedy series.

– The return of the popular comedy series. Spandex Sapiens (2015) – Documentary on a man who builds a wrestling company in Finland.

– Documentary on a man who builds a wrestling company in Finland. Squid Game (Season 1) – Sci-fi Korean drama series which is compared to Alice in Borderland.

– Sci-fi Korean drama series which is compared to Alice in Borderland. Solar System: The Secrets of the Universe (2014) – Documentary narrated by Glenn McCready set on the ISS in the year 2050.

– Documentary narrated by Glenn McCready set on the ISS in the year 2050. Tayo and Little Wizards (Season 1) – Spin-off of the kids animated series.

– Spin-off of the kids animated series. The Father Who Moves Mountains (2021) – Romanian thriller.

– Romanian thriller. The Feminine Genius – Documentary on the role women play in the church.

– Documentary on the role women play in the church. The Stronghold (2020) – Gritty French crime drama.

September 19

Papillon (2017) – The epic story of Henri “Papillon” Charrière, a safecracker from the Parisian underworld who is framed for murder and condemned to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil’s Island.

September 20

National Treasure (Season 1) – Channel 4 series about comedian Paul Finchley, who faced allegations of sexual assault that threatened his career.

– Channel 4 series about comedian Paul Finchley, who faced allegations of sexual assault that threatened his career. The Accident (Season 1) – Channel 4 series about a Welsh community falling apart after an explosion at a construction site.

– Channel 4 series about a Welsh community falling apart after an explosion at a construction site. The Farewell (2019) – A24’s comedy-drama from Lulu Wang about a Chinese family discovering their grandmother has only a short time left.

September 21

Love on the Spectrum (Season 2) – Seven new and returning young adults on the autism spectrum plunge into the bewildering world of dating.

– Seven new and returning young adults on the autism spectrum plunge into the bewildering world of dating. Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes The Wheel (2021) – Kids animated special.

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) – Brazillian rom-com directed by Bruno Garotti.

– Brazillian rom-com directed by Bruno Garotti. Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) – Docuseries following the Bengaluru police on the job.

– Docuseries following the Bengaluru police on the job. Dear White People (Season 4) – The final, and musical focused, season of the satire drama.

– The final, and musical focused, season of the satire drama. Intrusion (2021) – Psychological thriller.

– Psychological thriller. Jaguar (Season 1) – Spanish-language action drama set in 1960s Spain.

– Spanish-language action drama set in 1960s Spain. Monster Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan (Season 1) – Crime docuseries about accused serial rapist Billy Milligan.

September 23

A StoryBots Space Adventure (2021) – Animated special based on the StoryBots IP.

– Animated special based on the StoryBots IP. Bangkok Breaking (Season 1) – Crime thriller about a man joining the emergency services.

– Crime thriller about a man joining the emergency services. Je Suis Karl (2021) – Maxi, the survivor of a terrorist attack, joins the beguiling student Karl and becomes part of a European youth movement; one that aims for nothing less than seizing power.

September 24

Blood & Water (Season 2) – Season two of the high school drama.

– Season two of the high school drama. Ganglands (Season 1) – French thriller.

– French thriller. Midnight Mass (Limited Series) – From the creator of The Haunting of Bly Manor and Hill House comes another horror series.

– From the creator of The Haunting of Bly Manor and Hill House comes another horror series. My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) – All new 3D animated feature film starring your favorite My Little Pony characters.

– All new 3D animated feature film starring your favorite My Little Pony characters. The Starling (2021) – After Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) suffers a loss, a battle with a territorial bird (the Starling) over dominion of her garden provides an unlikely avenue for her grief and the courage to heal her relationships and rediscover her capacity for love. Irish actor Chris O’Dowd stars in this feel-good flick.

– After Lilly (Melissa McCarthy) suffers a loss, a battle with a territorial bird (the Starling) over dominion of her garden provides an unlikely avenue for her grief and the courage to heal her relationships and rediscover her capacity for love. Irish actor Chris O’Dowd stars in this feel-good flick. Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia (Season 1) – Docuseries that examines the anti-mafia organisation established in Sicily, which is then accused of crime itself.

– Docuseries that examines the anti-mafia organisation established in Sicily, which is then accused of crime itself. Waiting For Barcelona (2018) – Documentary on a young homeless man in the streets of Barcelona.

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 1) – Kids animated series from Chris Nee and the Obamas production company Higher Ground adapting the books of a young girl interested in science.

September 29

Sounds Like Love (2021) – Spanish rom-com. Fashion assistant Maca has just about got her life together after a devastating breakup, when Leo, the man who broke her heart returns. Seeking support from best friends, Adriana and Jime, all three will learn love can be complicated.

September 30

Love 101 (Season 2) – Season two of the Turkish teen drama series.