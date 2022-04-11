Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this week

Netflix have a lot in store for viewers this week!

From comedies to horrors, dramas to nature documentaries, there is something new for everyone joining the streaming giant in the coming days.

Take a look:

Hard Cell (2022)

Catherine Tate plays events planner-turned women’s prison governor Laura Willis in this new series.

Laura documents the thrills and spills of life behind bars in this upcoming comedy.

Hard Cell joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 13.

Our Great National Parks (2022)

This docuseries shines a light on some of the planets most spectacular national parks.

Narrated by former president Barack Obama, you can watch Our Great National Parks from Wednesday, April 13.

King of Staten Island (2020)

Pete Davidson stars as 24-year-old Scott, who squanders his time while still coping with his firefighter father’s death years back.

Scott introspects his choices after his mother starts seeing Ray, who is also a fireman.

Maude Apatow, Marisa Tomei and Bel Powley also star in the film, which joins Netflix on Thursday, April 14.

Anatomy of a Scandal (2022)

Parliamentary minister James Whitehouse is a happily married man with a loving family home, then a scandalous secret comes to light.

Starring Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott, Michelle Dockery and Ben Radcliffe, Anatomy of a Scandal drops on Netflix on Friday, April 15.

Choose or Die (2022)

A broke student plays an obscure 1980s survival computer game in pursuit of an unclaimed $100,000 prize.

After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she soon realises she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her own life.

Starring Asa Butterfield, Iola Evans, Robert Englund and Kate Fleetwood, Choose or Die joins Netflix on Friday, April 15.

The Utah Cabin Murders (2019)

This horror follows two sisters fight for survival when masked intruders invade their vacation cabin.

You can watch The Utah Cabin Murders on Netflix on Saturday, April 16.

Heirs to the Land (2022)

A resourceful young man named Hugo Llor makes a name for himself in 14th century Barcelona.

However, he must also keep a vow he made to the Estanyol family.

You can watch the first season of this series on Friday, 15 April.