Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this week

Netflix have released the list of movies and TV shows that are being added to their platform this week, and we have selected our top picks for what to watch.
From a highly anticipated supernatural series, to a brand new Halloween film – here’s what’s coming to the streaming giant this week:
The Rest Of Us
The Rest Of Us sees Heather Graham star as a single mother, who reluctantly takes in her ex-husband’s second wife as a house guest after his untimely death leaves his new family homeless.
Two mother-daughter duos come together to navigate their grief and complex relationships in this 2019 drama.
The Rest Of Us joins Netflix on Wednesday, October 7th.
The Forty-Year-Old Version
The Forty-Year-Old Version tells the story of Radha, a down-on-her-luck New York playwright who is desperate for a breakthrough before 40.
Reinventing herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime, she wavers between the worlds of Hip Hop and theatre in order to find her true voice.
The music comedy drops on the streaming platform on Friday, October 9th.
The Haunting of Bly Manor
From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House, the highly anticipated The Haunting of Bly Manor tells a new ghost story.
The new entry in the horror franchise takes viewers into the chilling world of Henry James’ iconic horror novel – The Turn of the Screw.
The novel tells the story of a governess who looks after two children in a large house on a remote estate, and sees Victoria Pedretti and Henry Thomas return to the series in new roles.
The Haunting of Bly Manor drops on Netflix on Friday, October 9th.
Deaf U
This coming-of-age reality series follows a group of Deaf students at Gallaudet University, a renowned private college for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, in Washington, D.C.
America’s Next Top Model winner Nyle DiMarco is an executive producer on this brand new series, which gives an intimate look at how the group of friends navigate the highs and lows of college life together.
Season 1 of Deaf U is coming to Netflix on Friday, October 9th.
Hubie Halloween
As Halloween approaches, Netflix are releasing a brand new film about the spooky season – starring Adam Sandler and Julie Bowen in a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero.
Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules.
When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police and townsfolk that the monsters are real – and only he can stop them.
Hubie Halloween comes to Netflix on Wednesday, October 7th.
The Grinch (2018)
Although Halloween is the next festivity coming up, Netflix are preparing to get the kids excited for Christmas already – by dropping the 2018 animated version of the Grinch.
With Benedict Cumerbatch voicing the iconic character, this is the third screen adaptation of the story of the grumpy green-furred Grinch – who hates the festive season.
6-year-old Cindy Lou Who is determined to show the Grinch what the true meaning of Christmas is, in this heartwarming classic film.
The Grinch hits the streaming service on Saturday, October 11th.
