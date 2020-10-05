Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this week

We've rounded up the latest films and TV shows hitting the platform

Netflix have released the list of movies and TV shows that are being added to their platform this week, and we have selected our top picks for what to watch.

From a highly anticipated supernatural series, to a brand new Halloween film – here’s what’s coming to the streaming giant this week:

The Rest Of Us

The Rest Of Us sees Heather Graham star as a single mother, who reluctantly takes in her ex-husband’s second wife as a house guest after his untimely death leaves his new family homeless.

Two mother-daughter duos come together to navigate their grief and complex relationships in this 2019 drama.

The Rest Of Us joins Netflix on Wednesday, October 7th.

The Forty-Year-Old Version

The Forty-Year-Old Version tells the story of Radha, a down-on-her-luck New York playwright who is desperate for a breakthrough before 40.

Reinventing herself as rapper RadhaMUSPrime, she wavers between the worlds of Hip Hop and theatre in order to find her true voice.

The music comedy drops on the streaming platform on Friday, October 9th.

The Haunting of Bly Manor

From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House, the highly anticipated The Haunting of Bly Manor tells a new ghost story.

The new entry in the horror franchise takes viewers into the chilling world of Henry James’ iconic horror novel – The Turn of the Screw.

The novel tells the story of a governess who looks after two children in a large house on a remote estate, and sees Victoria Pedretti and Henry Thomas return to the series in new roles.

The Haunting of Bly Manor drops on Netflix on Friday, October 9th.

Deaf U