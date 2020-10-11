Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this week

Netflix have released their weekly round-up for what’s being added to the service this week.
The streaming giant have a host of new films and TV shows joining the platform, from a brand new interior design series to a quarantine drama.
We’ve rounded up our top picks for what’s coming to Netflix in the coming week:
Dream Home Makeover
This brand new home makeover show follows Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee – interior designers who grew their business on social media.
The couple help real families dreams come true by tailoring their homes to their own personal style and taste.
From budget-friendly living room renovations to full home makeovers, this is the perfect show for interior design lovers.
Season 1 of the series will hit Netflix on Friday, October 16th.
The Trial Of The Chicago 7
In this brand new film starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Eddie Redmayne, the story follows an infamous trial that transfixed America.
In 1969, seven defendants were charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, after they took part in protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
The legal drama will drop on Netflix on Friday, October 16th.
Social Distance
Filmed during isolation, this new series features both dark and funny takes on how people strive to stay connected while staying apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The eight part series shows how families, friends, and couples were forced to come to terms with the “new normal”, and showing the role that technology had in maintaining contact with others.
Social Distance debuts on the streaming giant on Thursday, October 15th.
The Da Vinci Code
Starring Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon, the symbologist must travel from Paris to London to unravel a bizarre murder.
Accompanied by a cryptographer, he comes across a religious enigma protected by an age-old secret society.
Based on a best-selling book, the hit film will join Netflix on Friday, October 16th.
The 15:17 To Paris
This 2018 film is based on real-life events, which saw an attempted terrorist attack take place on a train.
Three American passengers became brave heroes, after their courageous actions stopped what could have been a tragic attack.
The 15:17 To Paris is available on Netflix on Saturday, October 17th.
Nobody’s Fool
Nobody’s Fool is a romantic comedy film starring Tiffany Haddish, Omari Hardwick, and Amber Riley.
The 2018 film follows a recently paroled woman who tries to help her sister with a man who may be catfishing her.
Nobody’s Fool hits the streaming service on Sunday, October 18th.
On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan chats to Jackie Fox – who lost her daughter Nicole to suicide after being cyber bullied.
Jackie talks about her fight to get Coco’s Law brought into legislation in Ireland – a new law that will make online bullying a criminal offence.
WARNING – episode contains discussion about self-harming and suicide. If this interview affects you in any way please contact Pieta House.
Please free call the Pieta House 24-hour helpline on 1800 247 247. You can also contact the helpline by text – text HELP to 51444.
View this post on Instagram