Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this week

Our top picks for films and TV shows joining the streaming giant in the coming week

Netflix have released their weekly round-up for what’s being added to the service this week.

The streaming giant have a host of new films and TV shows joining the platform, from a brand new interior design series to a quarantine drama.

We’ve rounded up our top picks for what’s coming to Netflix in the coming week:

Dream Home Makeover

This brand new home makeover show follows Shea and Syd McGee of Studio McGee – interior designers who grew their business on social media.

The couple help real families dreams come true by tailoring their homes to their own personal style and taste.

From budget-friendly living room renovations to full home makeovers, this is the perfect show for interior design lovers.

Season 1 of the series will hit Netflix on Friday, October 16th.

The Trial Of The Chicago 7

In this brand new film starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Eddie Redmayne, the story follows an infamous trial that transfixed America.

In 1969, seven defendants were charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, after they took part in protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

The legal drama will drop on Netflix on Friday, October 16th.

Social Distance