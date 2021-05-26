Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in June

Next month's line-up includes an Irish true crime docuseries and a new season of a hit dating show

With June just around the corner, Netflix are adding a host of new flicks to their platform.

From a new David Attenborough documentary to another Real Housewives franchise, we’ve rounded up all the movies and TV shows joining the streaming giant next month.

Take a look:

June 1st

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey (2018) – Biographical crime drama which follows a 17-year-old girl who planned on take her own life, only to be kidnapped and fight to stay alive.

– Biographical crime drama which follows a 17-year-old girl who planned on take her own life, only to be kidnapped and fight to stay alive. Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know (2020) – Space documentary that looks into Black Holes and the incredible discoveries being brought to light around the world.

– Space documentary that looks into Black Holes and the incredible discoveries being brought to light around the world. Boogeyman (2005) – Horror film starring Barry Watson as a young man who struggled to deal with the childhood trauma that has never stopped haunting him.

– Horror film starring Barry Watson as a young man who struggled to deal with the childhood trauma that has never stopped haunting him. CoComelon (Season 3) – New season of the hit animated kids series from YouTube.

– New season of the hit animated kids series from YouTube. Colombiana (2011) –Zoe Saldana stars as a cold-blooded assassin who witnessed the murder of her parents as a child in this thriller.

–Zoe Saldana stars as a cold-blooded assassin who witnessed the murder of her parents as a child in this thriller. Count Arthur Strong (Multiple Seasons) – BBC comedy duo series starring Steve Delaney and Rory Kinnear.

– BBC comedy duo series starring Steve Delaney and Rory Kinnear. Elvis Presley: The Searcher (2018) – Elvis Presley documentary chronicling his evolution as a musician and a man.

– Elvis Presley documentary chronicling his evolution as a musician and a man. Joe Wicks: The Body Coach (Season 1) – Fitness coach Joe Wicks helps people achieve their exercise goals.

– Fitness coach Joe Wicks helps people achieve their exercise goals. Married to Medicine (Season 2) – Reality TV series centered around the married ladies of Atlanta’s exclusive medical inner circle.

Nigella: At My Table (Season 1) – Cooking series with famous celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.

– Cooking series with famous celebrity chef Nigella Lawson. Octonauts (4 Seasons) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. One Chance (2013) – James Corden headlines this biopic on Britain’s Got Talent winner, Paul Potts.

– James Corden headlines this biopic on Britain’s Got Talent winner, Paul Potts. Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (Season 1) – Royalty docuseries looking at the life of Prince Charlies.

– Royalty docuseries looking at the life of Prince Charlies. Roh (2019) – Malaysian horror.

– Malaysian horror. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen (2013) – Japanese action-drama.

– Japanese action-drama. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen (2013) – Japanese action-drama sequel.

– Japanese action-drama sequel. Soul (2019) – Malaysian horror which follows a family who is visited by a strange girl with a horrifying prediction.

– Malaysian horror which follows a family who is visited by a strange girl with a horrifying prediction. Summoned (2013) – Lionsgate movie about a high-profile court case that sees members of the jury slowly being murdered.

– Lionsgate movie about a high-profile court case that sees members of the jury slowly being murdered. Super Monsters Once Upon Rhyme (2021) – Children’s animated musical.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Multiple Seasons) – Reality series focused on the personal and professional lives of the housewives of Atlanta, Georgia.

– Reality series focused on the personal and professional lives of the housewives of Atlanta, Georgia. Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: New Arrival (2020) – A new arrival at the Technology fair sparks excitement on the island of Sodor.

– A new arrival at the Technology fair sparks excitement on the island of Sodor. Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow (2020) – The steam engines of Sodor worry for their future as Kenji, a high-speed electric engine, threatens the usefulness of steam power.

– The steam engines of Sodor worry for their future as Kenji, a high-speed electric engine, threatens the usefulness of steam power. Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine (2020) – The 75th anniversary special for Thomas the Tank Engine.

– The 75th anniversary special for Thomas the Tank Engine. Thomas and Friends (Season 24) – Animated adventures of Thomas the Tank Engine and the steam engines of the Island of Sodor.

– Animated adventures of Thomas the Tank Engine and the steam engines of the Island of Sodor. Top Coppers (Season 1) – BBC comedy series about two detectives trying to rid the streets of crime.

June 2nd

Carnaval (2021) – Brazilian comedy that sees a heartbroken influencer take her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival where she learns life isn’t just about the likes of social media.

– Brazilian comedy that sees a heartbroken influencer take her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s vibrant Carnival where she learns life isn’t just about the likes of social media. Kim’s Convenience (Season 5) – The final season of the Canadian comedy series.

– The final season of the Canadian comedy series. Sophie Seeks 7 (2014) – Polish comedy.

June 3rd

Creator’s File: GOLD (Season 1) – Japanese mockumentary series from Ryuji Akiyama.

– Japanese mockumentary series from Ryuji Akiyama. Dancing Queens (2021) – Swedish drama about Dylan Pettersson, a young woman from the Swedish archipelago who has dreams of performing on the big stage as a professional dancer.

– Swedish drama about Dylan Pettersson, a young woman from the Swedish archipelago who has dreams of performing on the big stage as a professional dancer. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Season 1) – Popular anime feature films coming to Netflix.

– Popular anime feature films coming to Netflix. Summertime (Season 2) – Italian romantic drama set during the summer on the Adriatic coast where the attraction between two lovers runs wild.

– Italian romantic drama set during the summer on the Adriatic coast where the attraction between two lovers runs wild. The Girl and the Gun (2019) – Filipino crime thriller.

June 4th

Breaking Boundaries: The Science Of Our Planet (2021) – David Attenborough narrates this documentary on the collapse of biodiversity around the globe.

– David Attenborough narrates this documentary on the collapse of biodiversity around the globe. Human: The World Within (Season 1) – PBS documentary series looking into the fascinating world of our own bodies.

– PBS documentary series looking into the fascinating world of our own bodies. Sweet and Sour (2021) – Romantic K-Drama centred around Jang Hyuk, a man struggling to juggle the relationships of two women in his life, his girlfriend and his competitive colleague.

– Romantic K-Drama centred around Jang Hyuk, a man struggling to juggle the relationships of two women in his life, his girlfriend and his competitive colleague. Sweet Tooth (Season 1) – Fantasy-drama based on the DC Comic of the same name about half-humans/half-animals.

– Fantasy-drama based on the DC Comic of the same name about half-humans/half-animals. Trippin’ with the Kandasamys (2021) – African rom-com.

– African rom-com. Yesterday (2019) – A struggling musician realizes he’s the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed.

June 5th

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) – Documentary about our feline friends.

June 7th

Strange But True (2019) – Thriller about a woman who surprised the family of her deceased boyfriend’s family with a pregnancy announcement.

June 9th

Awake (2021) – Chaos ensues after a global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep. But Jill (Gina Rodriguez), an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter.

– Chaos ensues after a global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep. But Jill (Gina Rodriguez), an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. Fresh, Fried and Crispy (Season 1) –Passionate about food and ready for fun, critic Daym Drops drops in on America’s smokin’ hot spots for the best, freshest takes on fried food.

–Passionate about food and ready for fun, critic Daym Drops drops in on America’s smokin’ hot spots for the best, freshest takes on fried food. Tragic Jungle (2021) – Period drama about a woman fleeing to the jungle to escape an arranged marriage.

June 10

Locombianos (Season 1) – New episode – Colombian stand-up specials.

– New episode – Colombian stand-up specials. Trese (Season 1) – Philippines animated action thriller where mythical creatures are hiding amongst humans.

June 11

Lupin (Part 2) – Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.

– Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pellegrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger. Skater Girl (2021) – Indian-American coming-of-age sports drama that sees Prerna, a rural Indian teenager, find love for Skateboarding and against all odds wants to pursue her dream of competing in the national championships.

June 14

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1) – A new spinoff series for Elite diving into some of the untold stories of characters from the hit Spanish show.

June 15

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1) – Another spinoff for the popular Spanish series.

– Another spinoff for the popular Spanish series. Let’s Eat (Season 1) – Thai romantic comedy series.

– Thai romantic comedy series. Rhyme Time Town (Season 2) – More episodes of the animal animated series for preschoolers from Dreamworks Animation.

– More episodes of the animal animated series for preschoolers from Dreamworks Animation. Silver Skates (2020) – Russian period drama.

– Russian period drama. Song One (2014) – Music drama starring Anne Hathaway about a young woman getting into a relationship with her brother’s favorite musician.

– Music drama starring Anne Hathaway about a young woman getting into a relationship with her brother’s favorite musician. The Karate Kid (2010) – The rebooted Karate Kid movie starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith drops onto Netflix UK.

– The rebooted Karate Kid movie starring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith drops onto Netflix UK. Unwind Your Mind (2021) – New interactive special to help you unwind and relax.

– New interactive special to help you unwind and relax. Workin’ Moms (Season 5) – Canadian comedy series about a working mom trying to juggle all the complexities of life.

June 16

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1) – Another batch of episodes spinning off the popular Elite character.

June 17

Black Summer (Season 2) – The next set of episodes of the zombie-filled series from the creators of Z-Nation.

– The next set of episodes of the zombie-filled series from the creators of Z-Nation. The Gift (Season 3) – Turkish fantasy series returns for a third outing.

June 18

Elite (Season 4) – Spanish crime-drama centered around the teenagers of a prestigious private school where a clash amongst the working class and the wealthy students leads to murder.

– Spanish crime-drama centered around the teenagers of a prestigious private school where a clash amongst the working class and the wealthy students leads to murder. Fatherhood (2021) – Kevin Hart stars as Matt, a single father raising his daughter after the unexpected death of his wife.

– Kevin Hart stars as Matt, a single father raising his daughter after the unexpected death of his wife. Jagame Thandhiram (2021) – Tamil and Tegu language crime-comedy centered around a nomadic gangster who finds himself torn between the forces of good and evil while trying to find a place to call home.

– Tamil and Tegu language crime-comedy centered around a nomadic gangster who finds himself torn between the forces of good and evil while trying to find a place to call home. Rurouni Kenshin 1-3 – All three live-action Japanese action movies.

– All three live-action Japanese action movies. So Not Worth It (Season 1) – Korean TV sitcom.

– Korean TV sitcom. The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1) – Reality series following three travelers visiting the best holiday rentals around the globe.

June 23

Good on Paper (2021) – Romantic crime-comedy starring Iliza Shlesinger and Rebecca Rittenhouse

– Romantic crime-comedy starring Iliza Shlesinger and Rebecca Rittenhouse Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) – Hit reality show that follows a group of singletons living together in a luxury beachside villa looking for love. However in a surprising twist, the contestants were banned from getting physical with each other, in the hopes of forming deeper, emotional connections – in the hopes of winning $100,000 and finding love.

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point (2021) – Anime series featuring the classic lizard king himself.

– Anime series featuring the classic lizard king himself. The Naked Director (Season 2) – Japanese comedy-drama centered around the life and career of Toru Muranishi, the porn director that revolutionized the industry in the 1980s.

June 25

Sex/Life (Season 1) – Drama following a love triangle.

June 29

StarBeam (Season 4) – Kids animated series.

June 30

America: The Motion Picture (2021) – A tongue-in-cheek adult animated feature that tells the story of how America won the war of Independence against the British with a chainsaw-wielding George Washington and his beer-loving bro Sam Adams.

– A tongue-in-cheek adult animated feature that tells the story of how America won the war of Independence against the British with a chainsaw-wielding George Washington and his beer-loving bro Sam Adams. Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Limited Series) – Documentary crime series examining the case of French producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was killed near Toormore, Schull in 1996.