Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in May

Amazon Prime Video has a jam-packed lineup in store for its subscribers next month.

Whether you’re looking for a good movie to watch or a new series to binge, the streaming service has plenty of new things to keep you entertained.

Take a look at what’s new to the platform in May:

May 6

The Wilds Season 2– The return of the dystopian teen drama series which follows a group of teenage girls stranded on an island after a plane crash.

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith – Canadian documentary following the cold case and controversial investigation into the murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, a 22-year-old who was killed in her own home in 1974.

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico Season 4 – Fourth season of the reality series that puts 10 comics in a room for a battle of wits – with the person who keeps a straight face the longest winning a grand prize.

The Contractor – Action thriller following a special forces sergeant who lands a contract with a private underground military force after he is involuntarily discharged from the army.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse (2018) – After gaining superpowers from a spider bite, Miles Morales protects the city as Spider-Man. Soon, he meets alternate versions of himself and gets embroiled in an epic battle to save the multiverse.

Bosch: Legacy – Titus Welliver returns as detective Harry Bosch in this spin-off series, which follows the character as he finds himself working with his one-time enemy Honey Chandler.

May 10

Respect (2021) – Jennifer Hudson gives a barnstorming performance as queen of soul Aretha Franklin in this biopic from first-time feature filmmaker Liesl Tommy.

May 13

The Kids in the Hall, Season 1 – The Canadian comedy sketch show is revived after nearly three decades – with Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Scott Thompson, and Mark McKinney returning for more skits.

Soho Theatre Live, Season 3 – Another selection of live comedy filmed at the Soho Theatre, featuring some of the biggest and best comics in the UK.

May 18

Lovestruck High, Season 1 – New reality show narrated by Lindsay Lohan, which sees 15 single British students placed in an American high school tasked with trying to secure a date for prom.

May 20

Night Sky – Sci-fi drama starring JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek as a married couple who discover a portal in their garden leading to a deserted planet.

May 27

Kick Like Tayla – Documentary giving an insight into the public and personal challenges that AFLW player and boxer Tayla Harris has faced in her career so far.