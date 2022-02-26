Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in March

A new month brings plenty of new additions to our favourite streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video.

Whether you’re looking for a comedy, action, or romantic film/series, the streaming giant has got it all with its March line-up.

Here’s the new flicks joining Amazon Prime Video next month:

March 1st

Molly’s Game (2017) – The film follows the true story of Molly Bloom, played by Jessica Chastain.

Bloom became the target of an FBI investigation after the underground poker empire she ran for Hollywood celebrities, athletes, business tycoons, and the Russian mob was exposed.

March 3rd

12 Years a Slave (2013) – A free African-American is promised a fortnightly job, however he soon realises he has been sold into slavery.

Starring Michael Fassbender, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lupita Nyong’o and Brad Pitt.

March 4th

Star Trek: Picard (Season 2) – Jean-Luc Picard and his crew embark on a bold and exciting new journey into the past.

March 11th

Upload (Season 2) – This series is set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm.

Most uniquely, humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife.

March 18th

Deep Water (2022) – A couple’s marriage is crumbling under the weight of resentment, jealousy, and mistrust.

Starring Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck and Jacob Elordi.

March 21st

The Wolf of Wall Street – The true story of Jordan Belfort as he teams up with Donnie Azoff, as they cheat their way to the top in stockbroking.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie and Matthew McConaughey.

March 22nd

The Green Mile – An African/ American prisoner is accused of murdering two girls, but this prisoner has a special gift.

Starring Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan and Sam Rockwell.

March 25th

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – Lizzo is on the hunt for women to join her world tour.

10 hopeful women move into the Big Grrrls House, they must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the centre stage.

March 27th

Back to the Future – Marty travels back in time using an eccentric scientist’s time machine.

Back to the Future || – Marty Mcfly travels back in time with the help of Dr Emmett Brown and poses as his own son to prevent his imprisonment.

March 28th

The Revenant – Hugh Glass, a legendary frontiersman, is severely injured in a bear attack and is abandoned by his hunting crew.

He uses his skills to survive and take revenge on his companion who betrayed him.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy and Domhnall Gleeson.

March 30th

Kick Ass – Comic book geek Dave (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) sets out to become Kick-Ass, a real-life superhero.

Kick Ass 2 – Kick-Ass, a superhero in high school, is forced to join new heroes and old allies in order to fight his old nemesis, Red Mist.