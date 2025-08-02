Here’s what you should watch on Netflix this August bank holiday weekend

Happy last bank holiday of the summer! Not only is a great time for a long weekend, but a fantastic time to have a Netflix account.

From new releases to beloved classics, you’re spoiled for choice with movies and series alike right now.

We’ve put together a list of recommendations of what you should watch this August bank holiday:

My Oxford Year

Dark academia meets romance as we follow Anna De La Vega (Sofia Carson) as studies abroad at Oxford University. It’s there that she forms a special bond with her tutor, Jamie Davenport (Corey Mylchreest).

Happy Gilmore 2

Over 25 years after the release of the original film, Adam Sandler returns to his iconic role as Happy Gilmore and picks up the golf clubs again. This sequel is being praised not only for its hilariousness but all the cameos it has.

Loch Ness

A local detective tackles a disturbing double homicide in the hills of the Scottish highlands searching for a serial killer in a quiet and reserved community. This 6-part thriller series is perfect to binge this weekend.

Finding Alice

After her husband dies in the new home he built and designed for them, Alice uncovers a series of sinister secrets he kept locked away from her. This 6-part drama series will have you on the edge of your seat while trying to figure out the mystery for yourself…

Ghost Town

If you’re looking for a laugh, Ricky Gervais plays a dentist named Bertram Pincus in Ghost Town. Minutes after being pronounced dead, he comes back to life with the ability to see ghosts – who have favours to ask of him.

Derry Girls

It’s always a good idea to sit down and watch some Derry Girls. Even if it’s a re-watch. As tensions rise in Northern Ireland in the blast of the Troubles in the 1990s, five teens from Derry face their own challenges: exams, catholic guilt, and fashion disasters.

Outnumbered

Having gone down as one of the funniest series in British TV history, Outnumbered is for everyone in the family. In this semi-improvised comedy, two overwhelmed London parents try to keep their three kids under control amidst the chaos of their home.