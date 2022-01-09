Here’s what to watch on TV tonight

There’s lots of great telly on tonight.

From the return of RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars, to a brand new episode of BBC's drama starring Jamie Dornan, we've rounded up our top picks of what to watch this evening.

Dancing with the Stars

Following a year-long hiatus, Dancing with the Stars will return to RTÉ One at 6.30pm tonight, with presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne at the helm.

Twelve celebrity contestants will be vying for the glitterball trophy this year, hoping to impress judges Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry, and Arthur Gourounlian – who has replaced Julian Benson.

The celebrity lineup for 2022 includes Love Island star Matthew MacNabb, Irish rugby star Jordan Conroy, author Cathy Kelly, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Irish jockey Nina Carberry, TV presenter Grainne Seoige and newscaster Aengus Mac Grianna. Completing the lineup is Paralympian Ellen Keane, comedian Neil Delamere, singer Erica Cody, model Missy Keating and Irish cyclist Nicholas Roche. The Chase: The Bloopers Bradley Walsh presents a compilation of out-takes, mistakes and funny moments from popular quiz show The Chase. The special features regular Chasers Paul ‘the Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny `the Vixen’ Ryan, Anne `the Governess’ Hegerty, Shaun `the Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Mark `the Beast’ Labbett and our own Darragh `the Menace’ Ennis. It airs tonight on Virgin Media One at 7pm.

The Tourist

BBC’s new thriller series The Tourist continues tonight.

The six-part drama, which is set in the Australian outback, follows Jamie Dornan’s character The Man, who loses his memory after being run off the road by a mysterious driver.

Watch the latest episode on BBC One at 9pm.

Murders at Starved Rock

Murders at Starved Rock follows the brutal murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle, Illinois and the decades of questions and doubts left in their wake.

It airs on Sky Crime tonight at 9pm.

Smother

Season two of RTÉ’s popular drama series Smother premieres tonight at 9pm.

Val Ahern’s world rocks once again when a stranger turns up on her doorstep – her late husband Denis’ estranged son Finn.

Finn, who was abandoned to grow up in foster care in Britain, wants to get to know his family – but his appearance coincides with what seems to be an orchestrated campaign against the family, as each of the Ahern daughters has their lives targeted and exposed.

As Val’s daughters start to warm to Finn and invite him into their clan, conflict between the girls and Val ensues. Will he break up the family Val has fought so hard to protect?