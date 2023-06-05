Here’s what is joining Netflix this month

Good news for Netflix users: A host of brand new TV shows and movies are joining the streaming giant this month.
From true crime documentaries to comedy specials, there will be something new for everyone to watch.
Take a look at the new titles joining Netflix in June:
June 6
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4)
- Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust (2023)
- The Biggest Little Farm (2018)
June 7
- Arnold (Limited Series)
- Becky (2020)
- Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 3)
June 8
- Never Have I Ever (Season 4)
- Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1)
June 9
- Bloodhounds (Season 1)
- Human Resources (Season 2)
- The Playing Card Killer (Season 1)
- Tex Mex Motors (Season 1)
- This World Can’t Tear Me Down (Season 1)
- The Wonder Weeks (2023)
- You Do You (2023)
June 11
- Paw Patrol: The Movie
June 12
- Catch the Fair One (2021)
- Rick and Morty (Season 6)
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)
June 13
- Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (2023)
- Angela Black (Season 1)
June 14
- Aliens in the Attic (2009)
- Our Planet 2 (Limited Series)
- The Surrogacy (Season 1)
June 15
- The Bad Family (2022)
- Transformers: Earthspark (Season 1)
June 16
- Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023)
- Extraction 2 (2023)
June 17
- King the Land (Season 1)
- See You in My 19th Life (Season 1)
June 19
- Not Quite Narwhal (Season 1)
- Take Care of Maya (2023)
June 20
- 85 South: Ghetto Legends (2023)
- The Bromley Boys (2018)
June 21
- Break Point (Part 2)
- Cunk on Earth (Season 1)
- Madre de alquiler (Season 1)
June 22
- Let’s Get Divorced (Season 1)
- People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan (2021)
- Skull Island (Season 1)
- Sleeping Dog (Season 1)
- The Space Between (2021)
June 23
- Catching Killers (Season 3)
- iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (2023)
- King of Clones (2023)
- Make Me Believe (2023)
- The Perfect Find (2023)
- Through My Window: Across the Sea (2023)
June 25
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022)
- Titans (Season 4)
June 26
- Four Lions (2010)
- Game On: The Unstoppable Rise of Women’s Sport (2022)
June 28
- Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (2023)
- Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (2023)
- Run Rabbit Run (2023)
June 29
- Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1)
- The Witcher (Season 3 Volume 1)
June 30
- Is It Cake, Too?! (Season 2)
- Nimona (2023)
Ad