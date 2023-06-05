Here’s what is joining Netflix this month

Good news for Netflix users: A host of brand new TV shows and movies are joining the streaming giant this month.

From true crime documentaries to comedy specials, there will be something new for everyone to watch.

Take a look at the new titles joining Netflix in June:

June 6

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 4)

Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust (2023)

The Biggest Little Farm (2018)

June 7

Arnold (Limited Series)

Becky (2020)

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 3)

June 8

Never Have I Ever (Season 4)

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 1)

June 9

Bloodhounds (Season 1)

Human Resources (Season 2)

The Playing Card Killer (Season 1)

Tex Mex Motors (Season 1)

This World Can’t Tear Me Down (Season 1)

The Wonder Weeks (2023)

You Do You (2023)

June 11

Paw Patrol: The Movie

June 12

Catch the Fair One (2021)

Rick and Morty (Season 6)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

June 13

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (2023)

Angela Black (Season 1)

June 14

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Our Planet 2 (Limited Series)

The Surrogacy (Season 1)

June 15

The Bad Family (2022)

Transformers: Earthspark (Season 1)

June 16

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023)

Extraction 2 (2023)

June 17

King the Land (Season 1)

See You in My 19th Life (Season 1)

June 19

Not Quite Narwhal (Season 1)

Take Care of Maya (2023)

June 20

85 South: Ghetto Legends (2023)

The Bromley Boys (2018)

June 21

Break Point (Part 2)

Cunk on Earth (Season 1)

Madre de alquiler (Season 1)

June 22

Let’s Get Divorced (Season 1)

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan (2021)

Skull Island (Season 1)

Sleeping Dog (Season 1)

The Space Between (2021)

June 23

Catching Killers (Season 3)

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (2023)

King of Clones (2023)

Make Me Believe (2023)

The Perfect Find (2023)

Through My Window: Across the Sea (2023)

June 25

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (2022)

Titans (Season 4)

June 26

Four Lions (2010)

Game On: The Unstoppable Rise of Women’s Sport (2022)

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (2023)

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (2023)

Run Rabbit Run (2023)

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1)

The Witcher (Season 3 Volume 1)

June 30

Is It Cake, Too?! (Season 2)

Nimona (2023)