Here’s what is joining Netflix in February 2023

We’ve listed all the exciting new TV shows and movies joining Netflix in February 2023.

Next month’s line-up includes highly anticipated seasons of fan favourite shows, chilling true crime documentaries, and brand new rom-coms just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Take a look:

February 1

Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland (Season 1)

All Eyes on Him (Season 1)

Come Play (2020)

Deadline (Limited Series)

Four Good Days (2020)

Girls5Eva (Seasons 1-2)

Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series)

I Will Be Your Bloom (Season 1)

LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)

My Lover My Killer (Season 2)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)

February 2

Freeridge (Season 1)

MAKE MY DAY (Season 1)

February 3

Class (Season 1)

Infiesto (2023)

True Spirit (2023)

Viking Wolf (2023)

February 8

Bill Russell: Legend (2023)

The Exchange (Season 1)

February 9

Dear David (2023)

Dr. Jason Leong: Ride with Caution (2023)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1)

You (Season 4 – Part 1)

February 10

10 Days of a Good Man (2023)

Love to Hate You (Season 1)

Your Place or Mine (2023)

February 13

Squared Love All Over Again (2023)

February 14

All the Places (2023)

Robocar Poli: SongSong Museum

A Sunday Affair (2023)

In Love All Over Again (Season 1)

Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (2023)

Perfect Match (Season 1)

Re/Member (2023)

February 15

#NoFilter (Season 1)

African Queens: Njinga (2022)

CoComelon (Season 7)

Eva Lasting (Season 1)

Full Swing (Season 1)

The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 1)

Red Rose (Season 1)

February 16

Barbie Video Game Hero (Season 1)

Dead in Tombstone (2013)

Dearest (Season 1)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)

Greg Davies Live – Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog (2011)

I Am Bolt (2016)

Racing Hearts (2014)

The Full-Time Escapist (Multiple Seasons)

The Upshaws (Part 3)

February 17

A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1)

Community Squad (Season 1)

Ganglands (Season 2)

Unlocked (2023)

February 19

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2021)

Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (2023)

February 22

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Season 1)

Nocebo (2022)

The Strays (2023)

Triptych (Season 1)

February 23

An Inconvenient Love (2022)

Call Me Chihiro (2023)

Outer Banks (Season 3)

That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2)

February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5)

Oddballs (Season 2)

We Have a Ghost (2023)

Who Were We Running From? (Season 1)

February 28

A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023)

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1)