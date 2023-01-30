Ad
Here’s what is joining Netflix in February 2023

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
We’ve listed all the exciting new TV shows and movies joining Netflix in February 2023.

Next month’s line-up includes highly anticipated seasons of fan favourite shows, chilling true crime documentaries, and brand new rom-coms just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Take a look:

February 1

  • Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland (Season 1)
  • All Eyes on Him (Season 1)
  • Come Play (2020)
  • Deadline (Limited Series)
  • Four Good Days (2020)
  • Girls5Eva (Seasons 1-2)
  • Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series)
  • I Will Be Your Bloom (Season 1)
  • LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)
  • My Lover My Killer (Season 2)
  • Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
  • Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)

February 2

  • Freeridge (Season 1)
  • MAKE MY DAY (Season 1)

February 3

  • Class (Season 1)
  • Infiesto (2023)
  • True Spirit (2023)
  • Viking Wolf (2023)

February 8 

  • Bill Russell: Legend (2023)
  • The Exchange (Season 1)

February 9 

  • Dear David (2023)
  • Dr. Jason Leong: Ride with Caution (2023)
  • My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1)
  • You (Season 4 – Part 1)

February 10 

  • 10 Days of a Good Man (2023)
  • Love to Hate You (Season 1)
  • Your Place or Mine (2023)

February 13 

  • Squared Love All Over Again (2023)

February 14

  • All the Places (2023)
  • Robocar Poli: SongSong Museum
  • A Sunday Affair (2023)
  • In Love All Over Again (Season 1)
  • Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (2023)
  • Perfect Match (Season 1)
  • Re/Member (2023)

February 15 

  • #NoFilter (Season 1)
  • African Queens: Njinga (2022)
  • CoComelon (Season 7)
  • Eva Lasting (Season 1)
  • Full Swing (Season 1)
  • The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 1)
  • Red Rose (Season 1)

February 16

  • Barbie Video Game Hero (Season 1)
  • Dead in Tombstone (2013)
  • Dearest (Season 1)
  • Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
  • Greg Davies Live – Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog (2011)
  • I Am Bolt (2016)
  • Racing Hearts (2014)
  • The Full-Time Escapist (Multiple Seasons)
  • The Upshaws (Part 3)

February 17

  • A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1)
  • Community Squad (Season 1)
  • Ganglands (Season 2)
  • Unlocked (2023)

February 19

  • Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2021)
  • Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (2023)

February 22

  • Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Season 1)
  • Nocebo (2022)
  • The Strays (2023)
  • Triptych (Season 1)

February 23

  • An Inconvenient Love (2022)
  • Call Me Chihiro (2023)
  • Outer Banks (Season 3)
  • That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2)

February 24 

  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5)
  • Oddballs (Season 2)
  • We Have a Ghost (2023)
  • Who Were We Running From? (Season 1)

February 28 

  • A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023)
  • Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1)

 

