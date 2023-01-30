Here’s what is joining Netflix in February 2023

We’ve listed all the exciting new TV shows and movies joining Netflix in February 2023.
Next month’s line-up includes highly anticipated seasons of fan favourite shows, chilling true crime documentaries, and brand new rom-coms just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Take a look:
February 1
- Adrian Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland (Season 1)
- All Eyes on Him (Season 1)
- Come Play (2020)
- Deadline (Limited Series)
- Four Good Days (2020)
- Girls5Eva (Seasons 1-2)
- Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series)
- I Will Be Your Bloom (Season 1)
- LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series)
- My Lover My Killer (Season 2)
- Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)
- Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)
February 2
- Freeridge (Season 1)
- MAKE MY DAY (Season 1)
February 3
- Class (Season 1)
- Infiesto (2023)
- True Spirit (2023)
- Viking Wolf (2023)
February 8
- Bill Russell: Legend (2023)
- The Exchange (Season 1)
February 9
- Dear David (2023)
- Dr. Jason Leong: Ride with Caution (2023)
- My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1)
- You (Season 4 – Part 1)
February 10
- 10 Days of a Good Man (2023)
- Love to Hate You (Season 1)
- Your Place or Mine (2023)
February 13
- Squared Love All Over Again (2023)
February 14
- All the Places (2023)
- Robocar Poli: SongSong Museum
- A Sunday Affair (2023)
- In Love All Over Again (Season 1)
- Jim Jefferies: High n’ Dry (2023)
- Perfect Match (Season 1)
- Re/Member (2023)
February 15
- #NoFilter (Season 1)
- African Queens: Njinga (2022)
- CoComelon (Season 7)
- Eva Lasting (Season 1)
- Full Swing (Season 1)
- The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 1)
- Red Rose (Season 1)
February 16
- Barbie Video Game Hero (Season 1)
- Dead in Tombstone (2013)
- Dearest (Season 1)
- Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (2017)
- Greg Davies Live – Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog (2011)
- I Am Bolt (2016)
- Racing Hearts (2014)
- The Full-Time Escapist (Multiple Seasons)
- The Upshaws (Part 3)
February 17
- A Girl and an Astronaut (Season 1)
- Community Squad (Season 1)
- Ganglands (Season 2)
- Unlocked (2023)
February 19
- Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2021)
- Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir (2023)
February 22
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Season 1)
- Nocebo (2022)
- The Strays (2023)
- Triptych (Season 1)
February 23
- An Inconvenient Love (2022)
- Call Me Chihiro (2023)
- Outer Banks (Season 3)
- That Girl Lay Lay (Season 2)
February 24
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5)
- Oddballs (Season 2)
- We Have a Ghost (2023)
- Who Were We Running From? (Season 1)
February 28
- A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou (2023)
- Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 1)
