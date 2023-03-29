Here’s what is joining Netflix in April 2023

Netflix are adding a slate of new TV shows and movies to their platform next month.

From comedy specials to music documentaries, we’ve listed all the new titles joining the streaming giant in April 2023.

Take a look:

April 1

Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1)

Home (2015)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures (Season 3)

Pressure Point / Heart of Champions (2021)

Public Enemy (Multiple Seasons)

The Deep House (2021)

The Whole Truth (2016)

Thirteen (2003)

April 2

War Sailor (Season 1)

April 4

Colors of Love (2021)

My Name Is Mo’Nique (2023)

The Signing (Season 1)

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023)

Moonage Daydream (2022)

Public Enemy: Book of Revelation (Limited Series)

April 6

BEEF (Season 1)

IRL – In Real Love (Season 1)

Monster Hunter (2020)

The Nutty Boy (Season 2)

April 7

Chupa (2023)

King of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023)

Oh Belinda (Season 1)

The Big Man (1990)

Thicker Than Water (Season 1)

Transatlantic (Limited Series)

April 8

Hunger (2023)

April 10

CoComelon (Season 8)

April 11

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (2023)

April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Season 1)

Operation: Nation (2023)

Smother-in-Law (Season 2)

April 13

Florida Man (Season 1)

Nobody (2021)

Obsession (Limited Series)

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)

April 14

Phenomena (2023)

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023)

Queens on the Run (2023)

Queenmaker (Season 1)

April 15

Doctor Cha (Season 1)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 15)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 8)

April 16

2 Hearts (2020)

April 17

Oggy Oggy (Season 2)

April 18

How to Get Rich (Season 1)

Longest Third Date (2023)

April 19

Chimp Empire (2023)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023)

April 20

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8)

Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1)

The Diplomat (Season 1)

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1)

April 21

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023)

Chokehold (2023)

Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)

One More Time (2023)

Rough Diamonds (Season 1)

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)

April 25

John Mulaney: Baby J (2023)

April 26

The Good Bad Mother (Season 1)

Kiss, Kiss! (2023)

Love After Music (Season 1)

Workin’ Moms (Season 7)

April 27

Firefly Lane (Season 2 Part 2)

The Nurse (Season 1)

Sharkdog (Season 3)

Sweet Tooth (Season 2)

The Matchmaker (2023)

April 28

AKA (2023)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1)