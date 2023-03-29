Here’s what is joining Netflix in April 2023

Netflix are adding a slate of new TV shows and movies to their platform next month.
From comedy specials to music documentaries, we’ve listed all the new titles joining the streaming giant in April 2023.
Take a look:
April 1
- Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1)
- Home (2015)
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures (Season 3)
- Pressure Point / Heart of Champions (2021)
- Public Enemy (Multiple Seasons)
- The Deep House (2021)
- The Whole Truth (2016)
- Thirteen (2003)
April 2
- War Sailor (Season 1)
April 4
- Colors of Love (2021)
- My Name Is Mo’Nique (2023)
- The Signing (Season 1)
April 5
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023)
- Moonage Daydream (2022)
- Public Enemy: Book of Revelation (Limited Series)
April 6
- BEEF (Season 1)
- IRL – In Real Love (Season 1)
- Monster Hunter (2020)
- The Nutty Boy (Season 2)
April 7
- Chupa (2023)
- King of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023)
- Oh Belinda (Season 1)
- The Big Man (1990)
- Thicker Than Water (Season 1)
- Transatlantic (Limited Series)
April 8
- Hunger (2023)
April 10
- CoComelon (Season 8)
April 11
- Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (2023)
April 12
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Season 1)
- Operation: Nation (2023)
- Smother-in-Law (Season 2)
April 13
- Florida Man (Season 1)
- Nobody (2021)
- Obsession (Limited Series)
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2)
April 14
- Phenomena (2023)
- The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023)
- Queens on the Run (2023)
- Queenmaker (Season 1)
April 15
- Doctor Cha (Season 1)
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 15)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 8)
April 16
- 2 Hearts (2020)
April 17
- Oggy Oggy (Season 2)
April 18
- How to Get Rich (Season 1)
- Longest Third Date (2023)
April 19
- Chimp Empire (2023)
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023)
April 20
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8)
- Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1)
- The Diplomat (Season 1)
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1)
April 21
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023)
- Chokehold (2023)
- Indian Matchmaking (Season 3)
- One More Time (2023)
- Rough Diamonds (Season 1)
April 22
- Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4)
April 25
- John Mulaney: Baby J (2023)
April 26
- The Good Bad Mother (Season 1)
- Kiss, Kiss! (2023)
- Love After Music (Season 1)
- Workin’ Moms (Season 7)
April 27
- Firefly Lane (Season 2 Part 2)
- The Nurse (Season 1)
- Sharkdog (Season 3)
- Sweet Tooth (Season 2)
- The Matchmaker (2023)
April 28
- AKA (2023)
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1)
