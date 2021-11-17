Ad
Here’s what is coming to Netflix in December

Jodie McCormack
There’s a lot to coming to Netflix in December.

From Christmas movies to documentaries, to new seasons of some of our favourite shows – including Emily In Paris.

Here’s everything we know is coming to the streaming giant next month so far:

December 1 

  • Constantine (2021)– A supernatural horror starring Keanu Reeves.
  • Green Snake (2021)– A Chinese animated movie.
  • Executive Decision (1996)– A terrorist hijacks an aircraft in this thriller.
  • The End of the Journey (1981) –  A Belgian drama.
  • I Am Belmaya (2021)– Documentary about a young woman in Nepal.
  • Istanbul (1985) – A Dutch drama.
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 5)– The fifth season of the action anime.
  • Kayko & Kokosh (Multiple seasons) – Polish animated series following two Slavic warriors.
  • Lost in Space (Season 3)– A Netflix sci-fi family series.
  • Switch (2013) – Chinese action thriller.
  • The Cleanse (2016) –  A Horror comedy.
  • The Power of the Dog (2021) – Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this movie about a rancher who believes he’ll never find love.
  • The Whole Nine Yards (2000) – A struggling dentist has his life turned upside down in this comedy.
  • Tokyo Godfathers (2003) – This anime follows the story of a baby abandoned on Christmas Eve.
  • Villain (2020) – Action crime drama.

December 2 

  • Rain or Shine (Season 1) – K-drama.
  • Single All The Way (2021) – Christmas comedy about a guy who enlists his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend so he doesn’t have to tell his family he’s single for Christmas.
  • The Whole Truth (2021) – In this horror, two siblings discover a sinister hole in the wall of their grandparents house.

December 3 

  • Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021) – Animated Barbie feature.
  • Black Ice (2013) – An Irish movie about a car racer who gets into a tutored relationship with a teenage car enthusiast.
  • Cobalt Blue (2021) N – An Indian LGBTQ drama.
  • Enforcement (2020) – A Danish crime drama.
  • Exploring The Snow – The Final Volume – This Swedish documentary follows a group of snowmobilers making their way to Romania, Colorado and Sweden.

  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) – Godzilla and the three-headed King Ghidorah face-off in this film.
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) N – The adventure continued in this fourth season as heroes head to a new island.
  • Kilimanjaro: Going for Broke (2004) – Four disabled climbers take on Kilimanjaro in this documentary.
  • King George VI: The Man Behind the King’s Speech (2011) – Documentary with further information Colin Firth movie.
  • Meltdown: In The Shadow of Nepal’s Lost Glaciers (2003) – Documentary on global warming is affects the glaciers in Nepal.
  • Mixtape (2021) N – A rom-com about a young girl who destroys a mixtape that belonged to her mother so sets out to track down all the songs featured.
  • Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2) N – The final instalment of the hit series.

  • Princes of the Palace (2016) – A Documentary that looks into the lives of various Royal Princes.
  • Reggae in a Babylon (1978) – A British documentary on the people behind the British Raggae movement.
  • Sea of Lies / Dirty White Lies (2018) – This thriller follows a couple desperate to save their marriage.

December 4

  • True North (2020) – An animated movie following a boy who’s family are sent to a prison camp in North Korea.

December 6th

  • David and the Elves (2021) –  A Polish Christmas movie.
  • Voir – This series features visual essays celebrating cinema.

December 7

  • Centaurworld (Season 2)  – The second season with Megan Nicole Dong.
  • Go, Dog. Go! (Season 2) – An Animated series based on the book returns.
  • Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021) – A Stand-up special with the host of Netflix’s show Nailed It!

December 8

  • Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) – A German stand-up special.

December 9

  • Asakusa Kid (2021) – A Japanese comedy apprentice shadows the legendary Fukami of Asakusa.

December 10

  • A Dozen Summers (2015) – A British comedy about two 12-year-olds.
  • Anonymously Yours (2021) N – A Mexican romantic drama.
  • Aranyak (Season 1) N – An Arabic thriller series.
  • Back to the Outback (2021) – An animated feature film.
  • Between Two Women (2004) – A northern English drama.
  • Blue Lips (2014) –  A Spanish drama.
  • Candlelight in Algeria (1944) – British WW2 drama.
  • Cleft Lip (2018)- This is an adaptation of the classic tale.
  • Cradle of Fear (2001) – A British horror movie.
  • Glow Up (Season 2) – The second season of the BBC reality series.
  • How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) N – South African Christmas series.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 1) N – Adult Animation Series.

  • Seberg (2019) – Kristen Steward plays Jean Seberg an LA actor and the target of an FBI investigation.
  • Still Out of My League (2021) N – Italian comedy.
  • The Enemies (1968) – A WW2 movie.
  • The Raven on the Jetty (2015) – A family drama about a boy looking to change his life in the midst of his parental separation.
  • The Unforgivable (2021) – Starring Sandra Bullock this film follows a  woman released from prison after serving a violent crime sentence into an unforgiving society.
  • The Yukon Assignment (2018) – A Documentary following a father and son embarking on a 500 mile canoe journey.
  • Two (2021) – A Spanish thriller.
  • While Aya Was Sleeping (2016) – A Bulgarian drama.

December 11

  • Bad Boys For Life (2020) – The third film in the Bad Boys franchise staring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.
  • The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) –  A Korean reality series.

December 14

  • StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) – An animated kids special.
  • The Future Diary (Season 1)– A reality series that follows two people that have to run through a romantic script to see if the spark flies.

December 16

  • Aggretsuko (Season 4)  – The fourth season following a red panda who resorts to dealing with stress by playing death metal karaoke.
  • A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) – The sequel to the 2020 holiday rom-com.

December 17

  • The Witcher (Season 2)-  The popular series The Witcher returns.

December 20

  • Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Season 1): The popular Spanish drama series returns with short story instalments.

December 22

  • Emily in Paris (Season 2)– The second season of the light-hearted series finally lands starring Lilly Collins.
  • Grumpy Christmas (2021) – A Mexican Christmas drama.

December 24 

  • Don’t Look Up (2021)- Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Chris Evans star in this film which sees a comet headed to destroy earth.
  • Minnal Murali (2021) – An Indian superhero movie.
  • 1000 Miles from Christmas (2021)- A Spanish Christmas film.

Christmas Day

  • Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis (Season 1) – 4 episode miniseries similar to the Queen’s speech.

December 29

  • Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1) – In this Joe Berlinger docuseries  the story of the Times Square Killer is told.

December 30

  • Kitz (Season 1)- A German teen series

December 31

  • Cobra Kai (Season 4) – A new season of popular The Karate Kid spin-off.
  • Stay Close – This series follows three people each concealing dark secrets that even those closest to them would never suspect.
  • The Lost Daughter (2021) – Olivia Colman stars in this drama which sees a woman heading on vacation but finds her past catches up to her once again.

 

