Here’s what is coming to Netflix in December

There’s a lot to coming to Netflix in December.

From Christmas movies to documentaries, to new seasons of some of our favourite shows – including Emily In Paris.

Here’s everything we know is coming to the streaming giant next month so far:

December 1

Constantine (2021) – A supernatural horror starring Keanu Reeves.

– A supernatural horror starring Keanu Reeves. Green Snake (2021) – A Chinese animated movie.

– A Chinese animated movie. Executive Decision (1996) – A terrorist hijacks an aircraft in this thriller.

– A terrorist hijacks an aircraft in this thriller. The End of the Journey (1981) – A Belgian drama.

– A Belgian drama. I Am Belmaya (2021) – Documentary about a young woman in Nepal.

– Documentary about a young woman in Nepal. Istanbul (1985) – A Dutch drama.

– A Dutch drama. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 5) – The fifth season of the action anime.

– The fifth season of the action anime. Kayko & Kokosh (Multiple seasons) – Polish animated series following two Slavic warriors.

– Polish animated series following two Slavic warriors. Lost in Space (Season 3) – A Netflix sci-fi family series.

– A Netflix sci-fi family series. Switch (2013) – Chinese action thriller.

– Chinese action thriller. The Cleanse (2016) – A Horror comedy.

– A Horror comedy. The Power of the Dog (2021) – Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this movie about a rancher who believes he’ll never find love.

– Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this movie about a rancher who believes he’ll never find love. The Whole Nine Yards (2000) – A struggling dentist has his life turned upside down in this comedy.

– A struggling dentist has his life turned upside down in this comedy. Tokyo Godfathers (2003) – This anime follows the story of a baby abandoned on Christmas Eve.

– This anime follows the story of a baby abandoned on Christmas Eve. Villain (2020) – Action crime drama.

December 2

Rain or Shine (Season 1) – K-drama.

– K-drama. Single All The Way (2021) – Christmas comedy about a guy who enlists his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend so he doesn’t have to tell his family he’s single for Christmas.

– Christmas comedy about a guy who enlists his best friend to pretend to be his boyfriend so he doesn’t have to tell his family he’s single for Christmas. The Whole Truth (2021) – In this horror, two siblings discover a sinister hole in the wall of their grandparents house.

December 3

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021) – Animated Barbie feature.

– Animated Barbie feature. Black Ice (2013) – An Irish movie about a car racer who gets into a tutored relationship with a teenage car enthusiast.

– An Irish movie about a car racer who gets into a tutored relationship with a teenage car enthusiast. Cobalt Blue (2021) N – An Indian LGBTQ drama.

– An Indian LGBTQ drama. Enforcement (2020) – A Danish crime drama.

– A Danish crime drama. Exploring The Snow – The Final Volume – This Swedish documentary follows a group of snowmobilers making their way to Romania, Colorado and Sweden.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) – Godzilla and the three-headed King Ghidorah face-off in this film.

– Godzilla and the three-headed King Ghidorah face-off in this film. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 4) N – The adventure continued in this fourth season as heroes head to a new island.

– The adventure continued in this fourth season as heroes head to a new island. Kilimanjaro: Going for Broke (2004) – Four disabled climbers take on Kilimanjaro in this documentary.

– Four disabled climbers take on Kilimanjaro in this documentary. King George VI: The Man Behind the King’s Speech (2011) – Documentary with further information Colin Firth movie.

– Documentary with further information Colin Firth movie. Meltdown: In The Shadow of Nepal’s Lost Glaciers (2003) – Documentary on global warming is affects the glaciers in Nepal.

– Documentary on global warming is affects the glaciers in Nepal. Mixtape (2021) N – A rom-com about a young girl who destroys a mixtape that belonged to her mother so sets out to track down all the songs featured.

– A rom-com about a young girl who destroys a mixtape that belonged to her mother so sets out to track down all the songs featured. Money Heist (Season 5 – Volume 2) N – The final instalment of the hit series.

Princes of the Palace (2016) – A Documentary that looks into the lives of various Royal Princes.

– A Documentary that looks into the lives of various Royal Princes. Reggae in a Babylon (1978) – A British documentary on the people behind the British Raggae movement.

– A British documentary on the people behind the British Raggae movement. Sea of Lies / Dirty White Lies (2018) – This thriller follows a couple desperate to save their marriage.

December 4

True North (2020) – An animated movie following a boy who’s family are sent to a prison camp in North Korea.

December 6th

David and the Elves (2021) – A Polish Christmas movie.

– A Polish Christmas movie. Voir – This series features visual essays celebrating cinema.

December 7

Centaurworld (Season 2) – The second season with Megan Nicole Dong.

– The second season with Megan Nicole Dong. Go, Dog. Go! (Season 2) – An Animated series based on the book returns.

– An Animated series based on the book returns. Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (2021) – A Stand-up special with the host of Netflix’s show Nailed It!

December 8

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special (2021) – A German stand-up special.

December 9

Asakusa Kid (2021) – A Japanese comedy apprentice shadows the legendary Fukami of Asakusa.

December 10

A Dozen Summers (2015) – A British comedy about two 12-year-olds.

– A British comedy about two 12-year-olds. Anonymously Yours (2021) N – A Mexican romantic drama.

– A Mexican romantic drama. Aranyak (Season 1) N – An Arabic thriller series.

– An Arabic thriller series. Back to the Outback (2021) – An animated feature film.

– An animated feature film. Between Two Women (2004) – A northern English drama.

– A northern English drama. Blue Lips (2014) – A Spanish drama.

– A Spanish drama. Candlelight in Algeria (1944) – British WW2 drama.

– British WW2 drama. Cleft Lip (2018)- This is an adaptation of the classic tale.

This is an adaptation of the classic tale. Cradle of Fear (2001) – A British horror movie.

– A British horror movie. Glow Up (Season 2) – The second season of the BBC reality series.

– The second season of the BBC reality series. How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2) N – South African Christmas series.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 1) N – Adult Animation Series.



Seberg (2019) – Kristen Steward plays Jean Seberg an LA actor and the target of an FBI investigation.

– Kristen Steward plays Jean Seberg an LA actor and the target of an FBI investigation. Still Out of My League (2021) N – Italian comedy.

– Italian comedy. The Enemies (1968) – A WW2 movie.

– A WW2 movie. The Raven on the Jetty (2015) – A family drama about a boy looking to change his life in the midst of his parental separation.

– A family drama about a boy looking to change his life in the midst of his parental separation. The Unforgivable (2021) – Starring Sandra Bullock this film follows a woman released from prison after serving a violent crime sentence into an unforgiving society.

– Starring Sandra Bullock this film follows a woman released from prison after serving a violent crime sentence into an unforgiving society. The Yukon Assignment (2018) – A Documentary following a father and son embarking on a 500 mile canoe journey.

– A Documentary following a father and son embarking on a 500 mile canoe journey. Two (2021) – A Spanish thriller.

– A Spanish thriller. While Aya Was Sleeping (2016) – A Bulgarian drama.

December 11

Bad Boys For Life (2020) – The third film in the Bad Boys franchise staring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

– The third film in the Bad Boys franchise staring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The Hungry and the Hairy (Season 1) – A Korean reality series.

December 14

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year (2021) – An animated kids special.

– An animated kids special. The Future Diary (Season 1)– A reality series that follows two people that have to run through a romantic script to see if the spark flies.

December 16

Aggretsuko (Season 4) – The fourth season following a red panda who resorts to dealing with stress by playing death metal karaoke.

– The fourth season following a red panda who resorts to dealing with stress by playing death metal karaoke. A California Christmas: City Lights (2021) – The sequel to the 2020 holiday rom-com.

December 17

The Witcher (Season 2)- The popular series The Witcher returns.

December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar (Season 1): The popular Spanish drama series returns with short story instalments.

December 22

Emily in Paris (Season 2) – The second season of the light-hearted series finally lands starring Lilly Collins.

– The second season of the light-hearted series finally lands starring Lilly Collins. Grumpy Christmas (2021) – A Mexican Christmas drama.

December 24

Don’t Look Up (2021)- Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Chris Evans star in this film which sees a comet headed to destroy earth.

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Chris Evans star in this film which sees a comet headed to destroy earth. Minnal Murali (2021) – An Indian superhero movie.

– An Indian superhero movie. 1000 Miles from Christmas (2021)- A Spanish Christmas film.

Christmas Day

Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis (Season 1) – 4 episode miniseries similar to the Queen’s speech.

December 29

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Season 1) – In this Joe Berlinger docuseries the story of the Times Square Killer is told.

December 30

Kitz (Season 1)- A German teen series

December 31

Cobra Kai (Season 4) – A new season of popular The Karate Kid spin-off.

– A new season of popular The Karate Kid spin-off. Stay Close – This series follows three people each concealing dark secrets that even those closest to them would never suspect.

– This series follows three people each concealing dark secrets that even those closest to them would never suspect. The Lost Daughter (2021) – Olivia Colman stars in this drama which sees a woman heading on vacation but finds her past catches up to her once again.