Here’s the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 lineup so far

Returning to television in September, Strictly Come Dancing will add much-needed glitz and glitter to viewers’ Saturday evenings.

According to reports, some well-known people have yet to be announced, with celebrities from a variety of backgrounds and professions stepping into the world of dancing.

From Love Island stars to huge sporting icons, here’s the line-up so far:

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Olympian, multi-gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter, and star of Gladiators, Harry said: “After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice! I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got. I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track.”

Dani Dyer

Speaking from the studio after her reveal, Love Island star Dani Dyer: “It’s such a fun magical show – to be asked to do it is such an honour.”

“I just can’t wait to be able to wear (the costumes) – it’s going to be so much fun.”

Alex Kingston

Best known as River Song from Doctor Who simply said: “Aaaaagghhh!!!!!!” when asked for her reaction to appearing on the series.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Former Chelsea footballer Jimmy said of joining the show: “I’m a father of only girls and Strictly is a part of our home life – I like the show. Let’s have a go.”

He added: “It’s totally out of my comfort zone. Playing football in front of 60,000 or 70,000 people is easy but dancing with a partner who knows it 10 times, 100 times, better than you is crazy.”

Balvinder Sopal

Best known for playing Suki Panesar-Unwin in EastEnders, Balvinder said: “Being on Strictly is a dream that I held on to, with no proof that it would ever happen.”

“Working on EastEnders and being a part of Strictly Come Dancing is the stuff that dreams are made of.”

“I’m far too excited to put into words how I feel but I’m incredibly excited at the prospect of dancing across the ballroom.”

George Clarke

The YouTuber, podcaster and social media star, George said of appearing on the show: “Never thought I’d say this… but I’m doing Strictly! Honestly, I’ve got no idea what I’m doing, but I’m excited to get stuck in… and potentially fall over a fair bit.”

La Voix

Best known for their appearance on the 2024 series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, La Voix said: “I’ve performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV. Strictly is a national institution, and I can’t wait to get started. All that’s left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here’s hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse.”

Chris Robshaw

Former England rugby union player and captain Chris said: “This is about as far out of my comfort zone as it gets! I’m hoping to take my dad dancing to a whole new level, and my mum can’t wait to drag me along to her Zumba class. Let’s see if a rugby sidestep works in the Cha Cha Cha.

Ellie Goldstein

Following TV host George Webster’s appearance on the 2022 Christmas special, the 23-year-old will be the first person with Down syndrome to compete on the main season of the BBC dancing competition.

The actress said she is “absolutely over the moon to be joining the cast and pros of Strictly Come Dancing this year.”

“It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long, and the chance to now be part of it feels like a dream. I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dancefloor. Let the Strictly journey begin!”