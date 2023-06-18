Here’s the first teaser for Love Is Blind season 5

Netflix have released the official first look of Love Is Blind season 5.

Hosted by married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the popular show sees single men and women look for love and get engaged – all before meeting in person.

The first teaser for the upcoming season, which was released on Saturday, see two singles reveal to each other in the pods that they have both have been in serious relationships prior — one marriage and one engagement.

Season 5 of Love Is Blind will join Netflix in September.

