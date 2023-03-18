Here’s how you can apply for the summer series of Love Island 2023

The winter series of Love Island 2023 came to an end on Monday, March 13.

The final saw Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan crowned the winners, followed by Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins as runners-up.

Meanwhile Tom Clare and Samie Elishi placed third, and Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad claimed fourth place.

Love Island will return to Majorca for the summer 2023 series – and the show is already looking for contestants.

The ITV dating show have issued a casting call for the upcoming series, writing: “We’re heading back to Mallorca this summer and you can apply to be in the villa right now! ☀️ Just head to itv.com/loveisland/apply for all the info #LoveIsland.”

Love Island has seen Irish stars such as Maura Higgins, Greg O’Shea and Matthew MacNabb rise to fame.

Over 18s can now apply for the show here.