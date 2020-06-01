There will be no kissing in upcoming scenes

Here’s all the changes coming to Coronation Street – as filming restarts

As Coronation Street cast and crew return to work next week, viewers can expect a lot of changes due to coronavirus restrictions.

Corrie stars will return to set on Tuesday June 9th to film new episodes, with a plan to make enough episodes to keep the soap going until July at least.

ITV bosses have confirmed that older cast members will be “kept at home” during the first few weeks of filming, and that kissing scenes will be “banned” in accordance with new social distancing rules.

The soap’s production team began new health and safety training this week, to ensure the safety of all cast and crew members.

Cast and crew over the age of 70, or with an underlying health condition, will be kept at home during the early stages.

Cast members who fall into those categories include William Roache (Ken Barlow), Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner), Malcolm Hebden (Norris Cole), Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts) and Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer).

Makeup and costume will also now work remotely, with other office staff working from home.

Crew members also will have to use their own assigned equipment, with no sharing. Filming units will also have to stick to social distancing rules.

Cast and crew will then also need to have daily temperature checks, and the set will be continuously cleaned and sanitised.

Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, John Whiston said:

“Getting to this point has taken a huge amount of work and goodwill from a huge number of people, not least our cast and crew.

“With the peak past, all indications are that the time is right for a return to filming. And with the extensive protocols we have put in place, we have made our workplace as safe as possible.

“I’m sure our audience will appreciate having the show they love continue on air. For many who have written in it is a vital escape from all the fears and stresses this virus brings in its wake.”

