Here is the first look at the Love Island: All Stars villa

ITV has given fans a sneak peek of the fabulous Love Island: All Stars villa, ahead of the show’s premiere tonight.

The brand-new All Stars series will be filmed in South Africa – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

The show will air tonight, Monday, January 14 on ITV and Virgin Media at 9pm.

The South African villa is a tropical and colourful home for our All Star’s cast who will spend the next few weeks in the sun.

Legendary Islanders from former series will each attempt to find love once again as they crack on in a bid to couple up and avoid being dumped from the Island.

Relationships will be put to the test as bombshells enter and heads turn leaving some lovestruck hopefuls heartbroken in the ultimate quest for love.

As the couples explore their connections and attempt to win the hearts of each other and the nation, only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024.

Take a look at the stunning villa below: