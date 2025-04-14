Ad
HBO's Harry Potter series CONFIRMS star-studded cast

HBO Harry Potter cast
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series has officially cast four season regulars and two recurring parts.

These actors include Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch and Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell are part of the recently revealed cast.

As of right now, Paul Whitehouse is the only cast member who has acted in any of the original films.

In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, he portrayed Sir Cadogan.

HBO Harry Potter

In order to introduce the wizarding adventures to new viewers, the series will have a completely new cast while remaining faithful to the source novels.

The series will be filmed at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, where the blockbuster Barbie was largely filmed.

In 2023, Max declared that the new ten-year series would be “a faithful adaptation of the iconic books” and was based on J.K. Rowling’s works.

Harry Potter

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years,” the streamer said at the time.

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

