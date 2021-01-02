The revival series will premiere on HBO Max later this year

HBO Max share official photos and names of new Gossip Girl characters

HBO Max have finally shared the names of Gossip Girl’s brand new characters.

Official photos of each character have been shared on the show’s Instagram page, alongside their name and a special word to describe them.

Lead actress Emily Alyn Lind will play ‘Audrey Hope’, alongside Whitney Peak, who plays ‘Zoya Lott’, and Eli Brown, who stars as ‘Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV’.

According to Deadline, the revival series will largely focus on the lives of main characters Audrey, Zoya and Otto.

The cast also includes Tavi Gevinson, who plays ‘Kate Keller’, Jordan Alexander, who stars as ‘Julien Calloway’, and Savannah Lee Smith, who plays ‘Monet de Haan’.

Zión Moreno will also play ‘Luna La’, Evan Mock stars as ‘Akeno “Aki” Menzies’, and Thomas Doherty plays ‘Max Wolfe’.

Although the original cast won’t make an appearance in the reboot, Kristen Bell will return to narrate the series as the voice of Gossip Girl.

The show’s official summary reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.”

“The prestige series will address just how much social media-and the landscape of New York itself-has changed in the intervening years.”

The series will premiere on HBO Max later this year.