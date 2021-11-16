HBO Max announce Harry Potter ‘Return To Hogwarts’ New Year’s Day special

It’s finally happening!

20 years after the first Harry Potter film was released, the cast of the hit movie franchise are reuniting for a HBO Max special.

‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ will premiere on HBO Max on New Year’s Day 2022, and will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations”.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Chris Columbus, and many more will reunite for the special.

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone premiered on November 16, 2001.

Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, said in a statement: “It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least.”

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”