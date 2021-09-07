Harry Jowsey ‘almost appeared on Love Island UK’ before finding fame on Too Hot To Handle

He would have stirred up a lot of drama in Mallorca...

Harry Jowsey has claimed he almost appeared on the UK version of Love Island, before finding fame on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle.

The Australian reality star appeared on the first season of Netflix’s hit dating show, which premiered early last year.

Harry struck up a romance with Canadian model Francesca Farago on the show, but the pair dramatically split just a few months later.

While he’s best known for his stint on Too Hot To Handle, the 24-year-old has revealed he almost appeared on another major reality show.

Speaking on Tana Mongeau’s Cancelled podcast, Harry said he was close to appearing on ITV’s Love Island, which is filmed in Mallorca, before he signed up for THTH.

When asked about the casting process, the social media star said: “[It] took a long time, I had no idea it was for Netflix, it was an untitled dating show.”

“I was meant to go on Love Island UK, because I have a UK passport… I was kind of just f***ing around I didn’t really know what to do.”

Goss.ie has contacted a Love Island rep for a comment.

Harry was no stranger to reality TV before he appeared on Too Hot To Handle.

Back in 2018, he won New Zealand’s Heartbreak Island with then-girlfriend Georgia Bryers, and the pair walked away with a cash prize of $100k.

However, the pair split just six months later.