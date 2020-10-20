Gwrych Castle issues update on I’m A Celeb return amid new COVID lockdown in Wales

Fears for the show's return have been mounting as the country tightens its' restrictions

Gwrych Castle have issued an update on I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here’s return amid a new COVID lockdown in Wales.

The popular ITV series is expected to be filmed in the castle in Conwy next month, instead of the show’s usual location of the Australian jungle – in order to restrict travel amid the pandemic.

On Monday, Prime Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford that from Friday, people in Wales are to stay at home until November 9 – in a bid to tackle the growing numbers of cases.

Following the announcement, a statement was released from the official Twitter account of Gwrych Castle, updating fans with the status of the series.

They wrote: “Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law.

“We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!” they added.

No celebs have been officially confirmed for the show as of yet, but Boyzone star Keith Duffy is hotly tipped after BoyleSports noticed a huge influx of bets being placed on him.

Former Strictly star AJ Pritchard is also reportedly set to appear on the show, with former England footballer John Barnes, Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, and TV presenter Vernon Kay also on the rumoured line-up.