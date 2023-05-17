Gossip Girl fans frenzy after official account shares cryptic tweet

Could the original cast of Gossip Girl be set to reunite?

On Tuesday, the show’s official Twitter account shared a cryptic tweet, sending fans into a frenzy.

The account shared a photo of the six main members of the original cast – including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Taylor Momsen, Ed Westwick, Penn Badgley and Chace Crawford.

They wrote: “Welcome back, Upper East Siders. After a long time away, I see it didn’t take much time for you to dirty up the clean slates I gave you. #GossipGirl.”

Fans flocked to Twitter as they frenzied at the prospect of a Gossip Girl reboot featuring the original cast.

One Twitter user penned: “I’m sorry what,” while a second said: “HELLO ????”

A third wrote: “WHAT IS HAPPENING.”

In 2021 HBO Max launched a Gossip Girl revival series, which largely focused on the lives of main characters Audrey Hope [Emily Alyn], Zoya Lott [Whitney Peak] and Otto ‘Obie’ Bergmann IV [Eli Brown].

The cast also includes Tavi Gevinson, who plays Kate Keller, Jordan Alexander, who stars as Julien Calloway, and Savannah Lee Smith, who plays Monet de Haan.

Zión Moreno also plays Luna La, Evan Mock stars as Akeno ‘Aki’ Menzies, and Thomas Doherty plays Max Wolfe.

The show’s official summary reads: “Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl.”

“The prestige series will address just how much social media-and the landscape of New York itself-has changed in the intervening years.”

None of the original cast appear in the reboot, but Kristen Bell returned to narrate the series as the voice of Gossip Girl.

Earlier this year showrunner Joshua Safran confirmed the Gossip Girl revival had been cancelled by HBO Max after just two seasons.