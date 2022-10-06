We have some good news for Grey’s Anatomy fans.

Season 18 of the hit medical drama is now available to stream on Disney+, and season 19 will premiere on the platform on October 26.

The show, which first aired in 2005, follows the personal and professional lives of surgical interns and their supervisors.

🗣️ Paging Grey’s Anatomy fans 🗣️ Season 19 will launch exclusively in the UK on 26 October. The new season joins all previous seasons, making Disney+ the official home of Grey’s Anatomy and the only place to watch all 400+ episodes. pic.twitter.com/eKsz7uuozZ — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) October 6, 2022

Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis will join the cast in season 19 as interns at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

