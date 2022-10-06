Ad
Good news for Grey’s Anatomy fans

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
We have some good news for Grey’s Anatomy fans.

Season 18 of the hit medical drama is now available to stream on Disney+, and season 19 will premiere on the platform on October 26.

The show, which first aired in 2005, follows the personal and professional lives of surgical interns and their supervisors.

Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis will join the cast in season 19 as interns at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Find out what else is joining Disney+ this month here.

