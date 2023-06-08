Good news for fans of Netflix’s The Crown

The Crown is set to return to Netflix for its sixth season later this year.

The upcoming season was previously reported to be the final instalment of the hit drama.

However, sources have claimed Netflix is keen to keep the series running in some way.

A source told The UK Sun: “Although this sounds like a drastic change, it’s one that proved a huge success for Downton Abbey, which ran for 52 episodes before continuing as two hit films.”

“Creating a movie, or perhaps a series of specials, means creators would have so much more flexibility to jump in terms of time and topics.”

“They could deliver a prequel, perhaps focusing on the abdication crisis in the 1930s. Down the line, there’s the option to revisit the 21st century royals, perhaps focusing on Harry meeting Meghan and his fallout with William.”

The upcoming final season will see Elizabeth Debicki return as Princess Diana, depicting the year of her death, 1997.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.