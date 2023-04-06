Good news for fans of Irish comedy The Dry

BAFTA-nominated Irish comedy The Dry has been renewed for a second season.

Roisin Gallagher will return as recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan, alongside regular cast members from the first series.

The second series picks up seven months on from the events of the first, and we now meet the Sheridans in their new normal.

To all outward appearances, it seems like the family is relatively content: Shiv’s been sober, celibate, and solvent for 6 months, Ant has hung onto his job at the estate agents and his relationship with Max, and Caroline’s making up for a lost time by shagging everyone she meets on Tinder. So far, so normal… Or is it?

After all, how normal is it for 3 grown adults to still be living at home with their parents? And are the Sheridans really happy with this new status quo, or have they just rearranged their dysfunction and found another groove of denial to fit into?

Shiv is determined to get sobriety right this time, to cut the toxic influences out of her life for good. But what if the biggest threat to Shiv’s stability turns out to be closer to home? Giving up alcohol is one thing…but what about giving up your family?

Screenwriter Nancy Harris said: “I’m so thrilled about this second season of The Dry and to be getting to bring more of the Sheridans back to the screen. It’s an absolute joy to be back working with this incredible ensemble cast, and director Paddy Breathnach and I’m excited about where the show is going to go this season.”

“The characters are all deepening and developing and they all have challenges – it’s going to be quite the rollercoaster, and not just for those who are trying to stay sober…”

Season 2 of The Dry will stream exclusively on RTÉ and ITVX next year.