Gogglebox star ‘signs up’ for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Gogglebox star Babatúndé Aléshé has reportedly “signed up” for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The comedian is said to have impressed show bosses with his funny one-liners while sitting next to Mo Gilligan on the couch.

A TV insider said: “Bosses are really excited to have Babatunde in the mix.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babatúndé Aléshé (@babatundecomedian)

“He’s become a firm favourite with Celebrity Gogglebox viewers and producers reckon he’ll be a great campmate,” the insider continued.

“He’s been doing stand-up for years but it’s his banter and constant one-liners with best mate Mo on Celebrity Gogglebox that really impressed the casting team.”

“It’s a great opportunity for him to head to the jungle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babatúndé Aléshé (@babatundecomedian)

Babatúndé previously had a small role on EastEnders, playing a nurse called Sam who looked after Tanya Branning during her cancer battle.

More recently, the Gogglebox star toured Britain doing stand-up, winning Best Newcomer at the Black Entertainment Comedy Awards and performing at London’s O2 Arena and the Hackney Empire.

The comedian is hoping the exposure from I’m A Celeb will project his comedy career, similarly to comedian Joel Dommett who was relatively unknown before his stint in the jungle back in 2016.

According to MailOnline, Boy George has also signed up for the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb.

The outlet reported that the singer is set to become the highest paid contestant in the show’s history, after signing a deal worth almost $1 million.

An ITV source told the outlet: “It’s beyond exciting that we’ve secured Boy George. It’s been a long time since we had a huge global star film the show and he will no doubt draw viewers.”

“He’s also hugely popular in Australia and with the show leaving Wales and heading back down under, he’s the perfect addition,” the insider added. “Filming is currently due to start in November just outside of Murwillumbah.” “He has also been secured the highest pay cheque in the history of the show – close to $1million. We know it’s a huge coup to land Boy George and we can’t wait for filming to begin.” “He is thriving at the moment, he is about to perform with Culture Club at the legendary Austin City Limits in the coming weeks. He’s a national treasure and we have no doubt viewers will make him king of jungle.”

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner has also reportedly signed up for the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb, which will return to Australia for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told The Sun: “Owen is so excited to be in the mix. He’s never done anything like this, and it would catapult his profile to a new level.”

“His abs are on-point so he wouldn’t be shy about showing off his bod. I’m keen to see who he could be sharing the camp with.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by O w e n W a r n e r (@_owenwarner)