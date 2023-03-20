Gino D’Acampo fans left heartbroken as he QUITS popular ITV show

Gino D’Acampo has announced he has quit his popular ITV show Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip after three seasons.

The 46-year-old TV personality explained his shock decision in a video shared to Instagram on Sunday.

He said: “Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road trips. The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong.”

The celebrity chef told his followers: “It’s just because we can’t get the dates together and sometimes when we do get the dates together, sometimes they get changed and it causes a lot of problems for me because I have other stuff that I have to do.”

“Personal problems as well because when I have to change things with my family it is very complicated and also because contracts. Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful, I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract.”

“So I have decided not to do it anymore because I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead.”

Reacting to the news, one fan commented: “Oh no, that is so sad , its one of mine and my daughters fav programme , 😢 💔”

Another wrote: “Friendship is more important well said👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Everybody will miss the show so much but will understand your decision also and wish you all the best for the future😀💪🏻”

A third penned: “Ah no! Sorry to hear that! Thank you for all the brilliant TV & huge laughs! Our favourite show 💫 #legend.”