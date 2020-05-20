Gavin And Stacey star confirms there WILL be more episodes

Gavin And Stacey star Larry Lamb has confirmed that there will be more episodes of the hit TV series.

The 2019 Christmas special received fantastic reviews, however, fans were not happy about the cliffhanger proposal.

The 72-year-old, who plays Mick Shipman in the series, has since told OK! Magazine: “I think it would be pretty cruel to leave us on that cliffhanger…”

“After the response it got at Christmas, you can more or less be certain that, sooner or later, there will be more.”

“I’m sure the BBC can persuade Ruth and James to write more, so it’s a question of when, not if.”

“The problem is, logistically, it’s a bloody nightmare as so many people involved with it have very active careers,” he admitted.

“It’s virtually impossible for there to be a whole series, but I imagine there will be another special.”

“I’ve always thought a logical thing to do would be a Gavin And Stacey movie, but that’s just my idea,” he added.

The final scene from last year’s Christmas special saw Nessa, who is played by Ruth Jones, propose to James Corden’s character Smithy.

However, the episode ended before a surprised Smithy could reply – and fans were left desperate for more.

The popular series first aired back in 2007, but came to an end with a New Year’s Day finale episode in 2010.

Nine years later, the cast reunited for a special Christmas episode in December 2019.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.