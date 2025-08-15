Games of Thrones star announced as final Strictly contestant

Kristian Nairn is the fifteenth and final celebrity confirmed for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The popular series will return to BBC One in September, hosted once again by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly.

Kristian is best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Hodor in HBO’s global phenomenon Game of Thrones, a role that earned him a devoted international following.

He is also a well-known DJ, and has played alongside industry icons including Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Fatboy Slim, and Danny Howard, and has delivered high-energy sets at global superclubs such as Amnesia, Café Mambo, and Hakkasan.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Kristian said: “This will be a huge challenge for me physically, but I’m ready to rise to it! It’s a surreal and wonderful opportunity to shed one of my left feet!”

The news was announced on Vernon Kay’s BBC Radio 2 show today, guest hosted by Gary Davies.

Earlier on Friday, former Lioness Karen Carney was also announced as a contestant for the 2025 series.

They join an already star-studded lineup, including Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, former Love Island winner Dani Dyer, Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis, and model and CBBC actress Ellie Goldstein.