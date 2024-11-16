Friday Night Lights reboot ‘in the works’ 13 years after finale

A Friday Night Lights reboot is reportedly “in the works” thirteen years after finale aired.

According to People, the popular drama is currently in the early phases of a relaunch, with writers Brian Grazer, Pete Berg, and Jason Katims.

The new cast will still be set in the high school football scene, albeit this isn’t officially confirmed yet.

Since the drama ended in 2011 after five seasons, fans had been hoping for a comeback for years.

Starring Taylor Kitsch, Minka Kelly, Jesse Plemons, Michael B. Jordan, Zach Gilford, Aimee Teegarden, Connie Britton, and Kyle Chandler, the original Friday Night Lights followed football players and their coach as they navigated their lives both on and off the pitch in a small Texas town.

The 1990 book of the same name by H. G. Bissinger served as the basis for the NBC show.

It was also made into a movie in 2004 that starred Tim McGraw, Jay Hernandez, Garrett Hedlund, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Despite the news, in 2021, Connie Britton told Entertainment Tonight that she never saw a reboot happening, saying she didn’t see “us going back into those stories and those particular characters’ lives.”

“We’ll do a reunion for sure, like a cast reunion, [but] I don’t see them going back into that story, at least with this cast,” the actress said at the time.

“I heard inklings a few years ago that they were gonna make another Friday Night Lights,” she continued.

“Now meanwhile, we know we’ve already had a movie, we already had this TV show, and then if they were to do it again with like, a whole different iteration of it, I don’t know. I would think that would be sort of odd.”

The actress did however, confess that “it would be nice to see” where the shows character ended up.

Another star of the show Minka Kelly reflected on the sucess in 2019 in an instagram post.

“13 (wow) years ago tonight @pberg44 changed my life.”

“I was living out of a suitcase in my girlfriends apartment when I got the call that I’d be moving to Austin,” she explained.

“I called the surgery center where I worked as a scrub nurse and told them I’d be leaving for some football show in Texas but I’ll see you guys again as soon as I’m back.”

“There was no way a show about football – that was already a movie – about a player who breaks his neck in the pilot episode is going anywhere,” she wrote.

“But a job is a job amirite! But it wasn’t about football,” she wrote.

“It was about relationships, family, humanity, love and loss. It was about longing to fit in and wanting to get out. It was about life in a small town and how a community comes together in good times and bad.”

Minka concluded the post with the Friday Night Lights slogan: “Clear eyes. Full hearts. Can’t lose. Texas Forever. 🤘🏼.”