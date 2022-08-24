Formula 1 driver and Drive to Survive star announces shock departure from F1 team

Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has announced his shock departure from his F1 team, McLaren.

The Australian, who has become the breakout star of Netflix’s Drive to Survive series, which goes behind-the-scenes of Formula 1 racing, will depart at the end of the 2022 season.

The 33-year-old joined McLaren with a three-year deal in 2021, racing alongside British driver Lando Norris.

BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the 2022 season#F1 pic.twitter.com/4T48cDiFN8 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 24, 2022

In a statement, Daniel said: “It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak [Brown, McLaren CEO] & Andreas [Seidl, Team Principal] we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season.”

“I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season.”

“I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together.”

“I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”

Daniel is currently 12th in the drivers’ standings with 19 points in the 2022 Formula One World Championship.

The Australian’s decision will most likely be documented in the next season of Formula 1: Drive To Survive, which has been renewed for a fifth and sixth season on Netflix.

The series has grown in popularity over the past few years, with season 4 attracting the biggest audience to date and breaking into the weekly Top 10 in 56 countries.

The popular programme takes fans behind the scenes of F1 racing, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the world championship.