First look: Toby baffles his Love Island co-stars by revealing he still likes Chloe

The 22-year-old has changed his mind once AGAIN

First look: Toby baffles his Love Island co-stars by revealing he still...

Toby Aromolaran leaves his Love Island co-stars baffled during tonight’s episode, after revealing he still has feelings for Chloe Burrows.

The 22-year-old has had romances with four different women in the villa, and now it looks like he wants to rekindle things with Chloe.

Toby was initially coupled up with Kaz on the show, before he ditched her for Chloe, and then moved on with new girl Abi.

But when the boys were sent to Casa Amor last week, the footballer struck up a romance with Mary, and brought her back to the main villa.

Just two days after recoupling with Mary, Toby has set his sights back on Chloe, after he got jealous seeing her coupled up with new boy Dale.

During tonight’s episode, Toby tells Jake and Tyler: “I’m in a place where I’m with Mary, brought Mary back, didn’t expect Abi to be by herself, but she’s by herself. She seems like she still wants to get to know me, but my head is with… Chlo.”

Baffled by his revelation, the boys burst out laughing and Tyler replies: “What?”

Toby then says: “I’m trying to be serious!”

“I walked down with Mary and obviously, I was like, ‘Agh, Abi’s by herself, what the f***’. But then in the corner of my eye, I’m like, ‘Chloe’s with someone as well’. I’m like, ‘Woah, I don’t like that’…

“I knew that was going to happen, I knew she was going to be with someone. But I didn’t know I was going to feel the way I felt…,” he explained.

“Which in myself says a lot about how I feel towards the girl. It’s not dead in my eyes. So, that comes to the point of, if I don’t try, will I regret not trying?”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Tyler laughs: “Oh man, Chloe? I’m just thinking, ‘What?’ Like honestly, ‘What?’ It was out of the blue.”

Toby also discusses his situation with Millie, who is equally baffled by his feelings.

In the Beach Hut, Millie says: “What the hell? It took Toby to go through two girls to realise he actually likes Chloe and he misses her? You can’t predict it, can you?”

Millie is then seen chatting to Chloe, but will she reveal how Toby feels?