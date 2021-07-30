First look: Toby admits he still has feelings for Abigail on Love Island – after ditching her for Mary

Has he changed his mind AGAIN?!

First look: Toby admits he still has feelings for Abigail on Love...

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Toby seems to doubt his decision to recouple with new girl Mary…

Last night, Abigail was left heartbroken when Toby arrived back from Casa Amor with Mary, after she decided to stay loyal to him.

But in a teaser for Friday’s episode, the 22-year-old admits he still has feelings for Abi.

Following the recoupling, Toby pulls Abi for a chat and says: “I’m speechless. I don’t even know what to say. I didn’t know where your head was at?”

Abigail then asks: “Do you like her?” and Toby replies: “Yeah, but I like you as well.”

The tattooed beauty says: “I’d rather you say you really like her because then it would be worth it.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Abigail adds: “How many lessons does one guy need, seriously? Why would you throw me away?”

What will Toby decide to do next? And as the rest of the boys return to the main villa, who has decided to stay loyal?

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.