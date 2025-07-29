First Look: The Islanders come to blows during awkward couples challenge on Love Island

Underlying tensions will rise to the surface during tonight’s episode of Love Island, as several of the Islanders come to blows during an awkward couples challenge.

Yas receives a text which reads, “Islanders. It’s time to reveal what you really think of each other in today’s challenge, couple goals! #SmilingButJudging #StandOnBusiness.”

Hosted by Meg and Dejon, the pair read out questions which the Islanders will all answer in their couples as they select which couple they believe it applies to most.

When the Islanders are asked the question, “Which couple would you not want to go on a city break with?” Blu and Helena choose Harry and Shakira.

Blu says, “We went with Harry and Shakira. I think we all know the reason why – Harry might want to wife swap again.”

Harry isn’t happy with Blu’s comments and says to him, “You’re better than that.”

But when the Islanders answer “Which couple is most fake?”, the mood turns even more sour.

Harry and Shakira choose Blu and Helena. When giving their reasons, Helena interjects, “That’s a cop out mate.”

Harry says, “Hold on. Blu – after the conversation we had this morning and for you to say you don’t want to go on a break because I’m going to wife swap, I think it is extremely fake.”

Blu says, “You’ve done it five times.”

When it comes to Toni and Cach’s answers, Toni says, “We’ve gone with Meg and Dejon. I feel like every time there is an argument between us you love to throw out ‘I thought we were friends’ – I feel like there have been many situations where you two have not been friends to me.”

Meg and Dejon choose Shakira and Harry.

Meg says, “I feel like Shakira, you’ve made some very hurtful comments to me that we’re not very nice and I’ve always been there for you.”

Shakira is left less than impressed and says to Harry, “The gloves are off now.”

Despite the girls putting their differences aside, it appears the divide is as deep as ever. Will the girls work through their issues?

