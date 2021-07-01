Is love in the air for these two singletons?

First look: Sharon and Aaron share a kiss on tonight’s Love Island

Sharon Gaffka and Aaron Francis will share a kiss on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

During Wednesday night’s dramatic recoupling, new girl Chloe Burrows chose to couple up with Aaron, meaning his previous partner Shannon Singh was dumped from the villa.

But during a terrace chat with Sharon, Aaron admits he doesn’t have a romantic connection with Chloe and after a flirty chat, the pair kiss.

Sharon tells Aaron: “Do you know what? I would have stepped forward [for you]. I don’t know why I didn’t.”

“I was saying to the girls ‘I’ve kissed him [Aaron] more times than I’ve spoken to him.’”

Aaron then asked: “Am I going to have lipstick all over my face everytime I kiss you?” to which Sharon replied: “I can’t make any promises.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Aaron admits: “I’m definitely getting good vibes from Sharon.”

Sharon also confesses: “There is a lot of chemistry between us, and a lot of flirty banter. It’s really good.”

It comes after Sharon told Hugo Hammond, who she is currently coupled up with, that he isn’t her type.

Also in tonight’s episode, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish start catching feelings for each other.

The couple, who have been coupled up since day one, gush over each other while in the Beach Hut and they later share a kiss.

Jake says: “I think Liberty’s eyes, they draw me in,” while Liberty admits: “In my whole life, I’ve never connected with a guy that well and for it to be that instant. We’re like two peas in a pod.”

After Brad McClelland kissed his partner Faye Winter in a brutal challenge on Wednesday night to confess he wasn’t attracted to her, Faye is now ready to move on and find her match.

The 26-year-old admits she’s interested in PE teacher Hugo, telling the Beach Hut cameras: “Hugo for me is massively career driven and I find that really attractive in somebody. So, big tick. Well done Hugo.”

Hugo says: “My thoughts on Faye are that she is a cracking lass. She makes me laugh and I’ve always said that when I’m looking for someone, I’ve got to be myself around them and have a laugh and a giggle. I definitely do with her.”

Two bombshells are set to arrive in the villa tonight, Chuggs and Liam, who will pick the girls they want to take out on a date.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.